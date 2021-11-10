Transom Capital Group Sells HeathCo to Globe Electric Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has sold Heath Zenith, LLC (“HeathCo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of outdoor security lighting, decorative lighting, and door chimes based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Globe Electric Company.



HeathCo is the leading provider of outdoor home security LED lighting, residential notification systems, and motion-activated decorative lighting in the do-it-yourself (“DIY”) repair and remodel space. HeathCo has an established base of blue-chip retail customers, which enables the Company to reach end users across 10,000+ retail stores through the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Company is considered a “category captain” due to the #1 market position in all three product categories in which the Company competes.

Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom, said, “Selling a high-performing business like HeathCo is always a bittersweet moment for a hands-on investor like us. We spent several years working hand-in-hand with the tremendous employees of this business, and it resulted in a great outcome. We are very proud of the strong partnership we formed with CEO Kenny Ramsey throughout the journey of expanding HeathCo’s market share and transforming it into a digitally-connected business.”

“Transom was the perfect business partner to help position HeathCo for success. We worked tirelessly together to develop and execute strategies to grow and transform our business into an industry leading connected security lighting and door chime platform. HeathCo is positioned well to provide years of growth and expansion for Globe Electric,” said Kenny Ramsey, CEO of HeathCo.

Raymond James served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom and HeathCo in the transaction.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $600M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Heath Zenith LLC

HeathCo is the leading retail supplier of outdoor security motion lighting, decorative motion lighting & residential notification systems (connected and non-connected) providing security, safety and convenience to end users. The company sells through all major retail channels using both our Heath Zenith brand, and through other private label brands. We have the ability to customize our products and programs to provide maximum flexibility and profitability for our retail partners. HeathCo is based in Bowling Green KY.

For more information visit www.heath-zenith.com.

About Globe Electric

Globe Electric is a North American leader and innovator in lighting solutions, electrical products, and smart home systems. Coined the Creative Energy Company, Globe Electric is committed to continuous R&D, delivering the best quality products, and leaving a positive impact on the lives of consumers. Each product is Made with Respect™; our commitment extends to every person involved in the making of our products, from design to production to delivery, and to our shared natural environment. Globe Electric products can be found at retailers across North America and online. Founded in 1932, Globe Electric is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. For more information visit globe-electric.com or contact press@globe-electric.com