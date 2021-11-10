EMCORE to Participate in 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

ALHAMBRA, CA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today that it will participate in the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, starting at 9:00 AM ET.



Management will be available to host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit Craig-Hallum.com.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Contact:



EMCORE Corporation



Investor

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com



