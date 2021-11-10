Chili Piper Brings Frictionless Scheduling to RingCentral Video Meetings as a Premier Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chili Piper , the leading inbound conversion platform for sales and marketing teams, today announced that it has been named a Premier Partner of RingCentral , a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions.



Premier partners work closely with RingCentral to drive integrated business workflows for mutual customers. By combining Chili Piper's routing and scheduling tool with RingCentral's leading video conferencing platform the company is able to offer customers a rich cloud communications experience that removes friction between scheduling video meetings. This partnership also enables Chili Piper to reach new audiences and expand into different verticals.

“Chili Piper is honored to be chosen as a Premier Partner for RingCentral,” said Alina Vandenberghe, CPO and co-founder at Chili Piper. “We are looking forward to the collaboration to support their Solutions Engineers and Sales teams, and to allow their teams to seamlessly work better together, by taking advantage of the slick integration between the two tools.”

“Reliability, security, and scalability are the core components of RingCentral’s cloud communications platform,” said David Lee, vice president, product management at RingCentral. “The integration of Chili Piper with RingCentral will offer customers a scalable platform that provides them with the ability to supercharge their scheduling process by dynamically creating a unique RingCentral Video meeting every time a new meeting is booked. This type of process automation ensures our joint customers get the most seamless, accurate, and efficient experience between our two products.”

RingCentral works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world.

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the most advanced routing and scheduling software for B2B revenue teams. Its products help demand generation teams convert more leads into attended meetings, sales teams book more demos faster, and customer success teams shorten their time to value. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Forrester, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates, eliminate manual lead routing, and streamline critical processes around meetings. Chili Piper has over 170 employees in 133 cities in 28 countries and has been spicing revenue teams up since 2016.