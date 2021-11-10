eWorld Companies, Inc. Releases Additional Updates Regarding the Upcoming Release of Its Bitcoin Wine NFT Project

ESCONDIDO, CA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary Angelini Trading Company are adding the final touches as it gears up for the highly anticipated release of its Bitcoin Wine NFT project. eWorld has continued to add updates on the project on its official Bitcoin Wine website, including their official roadmap to release, the official art for the project; the launch of their Discord server; minting information, promotion in NFT.NYC; and where buyers will eventually be able to purchase Bitcoin Wine.



The official Bitcoin Wine website is now live and can be viewed at https://www.BitcoinWine.co. This website is replete with information regarding their official roadmap, which provides a blueprint for the project and a transparent plan of action. One of the highlights in the Bitcoin Wine roadmap includes how NFT will act as a membership to an exclusive wine club where members will be granted access to events and meetups that will be held periodically in different major cities in the United States. As the project continues to evolve, eWorld also plans to offer members an opportunity to receive luxury imported Italian wines on a monthly or quarterly basis. Another highlight of the roadmap discloses plans for an upcoming raffle which will award two winners (and their plus 1’s) a 5-day all-inclusive trip to Italy including a private tour of the winery and vineyard where Bitcoin Wine is created.

The official art for the project is now complete and can be viewed on the Bitcoin Wine website. https://www.BitcoinWine.co. Tillavision, the highly regarded NFT artist and designer of the official Bitcoin Wine art, has created what many consider a masterpiece. The Bitcoin Wine art consists of an MP4 with a duration of 2 minutes and 30 seconds that includes an unrelated song by Lil Bitcoin, the first avatar artist to break into the music industry as an NFT. The art is immaculate and extremely creative, showing a giant Bitcoin Wine bottle placed on a golden platter with two giant wine glasses filled with glowing wine. The NFT art is filled with a plentitude of creative detail including money trees blowing in the wind, stacks of gold bitcoins, additional stacks of hundred-dollar bills, an airplane flying around the bottle and goats to signify the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

eWorld Companies, Inc. has also released the official Discord server for Bitcoin Wine and encourages those who are interested in the project to join the Discord now so that they can continue to receive up-to-date information and announcements regarding the pending launch. To join the Bitcoin Wine Discord visit https://discord.com/invite/kv9baZMt7n

Also released were updates about the project’s “minting” process. This is how NFT digital art becomes a part of the blockchain, the unchangeable and tamper-proof public ledger that will capture and ensure the integrity of all Bitcoin Wine transactions. After the digital artwork has been minted and represented as an NFT, it can then be purchased and traded in the market and digitally tracked as it is resold or collected again in the future.

There are numerous ways to go about minting when launching an NFT project. Some projects allow each individual to mint it themselves, which has the advantage of recording the individual who minted it and bought the NFT as the first listed in the blockchain transaction history, thereby offering a sense of ownership and romance. Another way to go about minting is for the company and/or its assigns to bulk mint all the NFTs and then transfer the NFT to each individual purchaser. Doing it this way provides a greater sense of authenticity and clarity by showing that each NFT was actually released by the company itself, which more clearly demonstrates that the company behind the project is truly the first on each transaction history.

Bitcoin Wine has chosen the latter method. Bitcoin Wine will be broken up into 4 tiers. 2,500 will be minted by Tillavision; 2,500 will be minted by Lil Bitcoin; 2,500 will be minted by Bitcoin Wine; and 2,500 will be minted by NFT Distribution Company, Inc. This is like adding a digital signature to the collection. If an individual is a big fan of Tillavision, then purchasing the Bitcoin Wine NFT digitally signed and minted by Tillavision is a sentimental perk for that consumer. If Lil Bitcoin is an individual’s favorite musical artist, then purchasing the Bitcoin Wine NFT digitally signed and minted by LIl Bitcoin would be best for that consumer. This not only gives the consumer options, but it also adds rarity to the collection. which is a delicacy in the NFT space.

The eWorld team is also proud to announce that they recently had a successful week at NFT.NYC, the leading Non-Fungible Token Event held annually in Times Square. The team brought along the flagship bottle of Bitcoin Wine as well as thousands of copies of promotional material and attended nearly every conference, networking and satellite event to spread the word about the Bitcoin Wine project. For the entire six days of the event, the entire team wore Bitcoin Wine apparel, each sporting a giant QR code on the backs of their sweatshirts that when scanned takes the user directly to https://www.solo.to/bitcoinwine, the official landing page for Bitcoin Wine.

All Bitcoin Wine purchases will take place on NFT Distribution Company’s website. https://www.NFTDistributionCompany.com. NFT Distribution Company Inc. (NFTDCINC) is in the process of initiating a reverse merger to become the first publicly traded NFT company. Bitcoin Wine is the first featured project by NFTDCINC, with additional projects soon to follow. The official launch date for Bitcoin Wine is still unannounced. To see further updates including the announcement of the official launch date sign on to the Bitcoin Wine Discord at https://discord.com/invite/kv9baZMt7n

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from five family-owned wineries, two handmade Italian pasta factories, a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priorities are the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market and the upcoming release of its exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

“Bitcoin Wine” is a limited edition NFT series featuring and showcasing fine wine. This exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series will include a limited supply of 10,000 bottles of carefully selected and readily identifiable fine wine. Through use of blockchain technology, each “Bitcoin Wine” in the series will be comprised as a two-piece ensemble: (1) an identifiable and tangible bottle of Bitcoin Wine, i.e. a “physical token” that the owner can display in their home, and 92) a digital asset, also referred to as “crypto art”, that can be added to their online NFT gallery. The physical token and the digital asset are only available as this two-piece ensemble and each bottle of wine will have a unique QR code that when scanned will take the viewer directly to that specific digital asset. The official release date for the “Bitcoin Wine” NFT series has not yet been made public, but the company reports that it will be announced “very soon”.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600s. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO

contact@ewrcinc.com