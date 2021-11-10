Forza Innovations Inc. Engages King Tide Creative for Website Development

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Los Angeles-based King Tide Creative which specializes in branding and technology, to facilitate the design and development of the next generation Forza Innovations website.



The new website will be a consumer ready e-commerce platform showcasing Forza Innovations’ first product line “WarmUp”. The website development project will be executed by the King Tide Creative team of product experts, designers, and engineers and led by Jordan Rothstein, CEO and Founder of King Tide. Rothstein is a graduate from the Leeds School of Business and the University of Colorado Boulder, with an honor’s degree in Finance & Entrepreneurship and Business Management. Rothstein, like the company of his accord, is a dynamic force, brimming with exuberance and potential. In 2012, Rothstein expanded his client list to more than one hundred, securing top names like Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, John Wall, Burger King, Beats by Dre and others as long-term clients.

Garrett Morosky, Forza Innovations Inc. Vice President, comments that “a website is more than a URL with a cool domain name, aesthetically pleasing graphics and words to provide some sort of context. A website encompasses the entire existence of who you are as a person and the company you dreamed about, building from the ground up. The technology embedded in the website platform is a representation of the lives you want to change, and the countless hours spent implementing systems and painstakingly perfecting the final product is the stamp of your legacy. We are dedicated to bringing to market a phenomenal e-commerce experience, a direct reflection of the standards of excellence within Forza Innovations Inc.”

The Company believes the King Tide vision of supporting the economy and making a positive impact on the world is in alignment with the Forza values and we can work together synergistically. King Tide Creative will work with Forza to lay a solid foundation by working with Forza leadership to learn about the nature of our market, the unique value proposition we are providing to our customers, and what makes our business tick. Using the latest technologies and standards, King Tide will ensure the tech stack is future-proof and scalable.

“For an E-Commerce business, a website is the first line of communication. Having a world class web interface, that is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and constantly loaded with new and exciting content, has always been priority number one,” said Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of the Company.

“After several discussions with reputable Web Design firms, we are excited and confident in engaging Jordan Rothstein’s King Tide Creative. Jordan’s team consists of elite developers that are geared toward fulfilling each client’s specific needs. King Tide has a proven track record and a very impressive resume of clients to date. We are thrilled to begin the revamp of Forzainnovates.com."

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

