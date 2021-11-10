ForoMET Global Summit: Where Hispanic Female Entrepreneurs Converge and Grow

-- MET Community is celebrating International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day by convening a dynamic series of panels and workshops as part of its #ForoMET Global Summit. This summit will take place online and in person in three different cities - Washington D.C. (USA), Panama City (Panama), and Medellin (Colombia) from November 17th to 19th, 2021 --



WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForoMET Global Summit celebrates Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) with an unprecedented event, hosted in Washington D.C. (USA), Panama City (Panama), and Medellín (Colombia). This global summit is taking place from November 17th to 19th, 2021 reaching 15,000 participants through ForoMET online platform.

ForoMET Global Summit 2021’s agenda will cover three main areas: Political Leadership, Women in STEM, and Female Entrepreneurship.

All the attendees can participate online from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, through a series of workshops, keynotes and panels; where world leaders and experts will share their experiences and present success stories on women’s leadership in the politics, economics and financial contexts, and share the latest trends and opportunities.

There will be in-person sessions and panels from 9:00 a.m to 1:30 p.m in Washington D.C. (USA), Panama City (Panama), and Medellín (Colombia) connecting global leaders to female business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs looking to grow and expand their businesses abroad.

“Entrepreneurship is a lifestyle, a way to live and interact with others. The female entrepreneurial mindset has a great impact and contribution in the world of politics, business and in our society,” states Yanire Braña, MET Community’s CEO. And she adds: “ForoMET is an international platform to promote equality and economic empowerment by closing entrepreneurship gender gaps.”

ForoMET Global Summit 2021 is the XXII iteration of ForoMET that aims to INSPIRE by encouraging new ideas and projects through the exchange of experiences and knowledge; CONNECT by facilitating interaction and networking between female entrepreneurs and key stakeholders; and SUPPORT by providing opportunities for both the entrepreneurs and all the participants of ForoMET Global Summit 2021.

Attendance at both the Forum and the EXPO is free, please register at https://foromet.eventbrite.com/

For more details please visit https://globalsummit.foromet.org/

Confirmed speakers include: Yanire Braña, CEO of MET Community; Ann Cairns, Vice Chairman of Mastercard; Juan Carlos Mora, President of Bancolombia Group; Alejandra Mora Mora, Executive Secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women of the OAS; María-Noel Vaeza, Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean of UN Women; Elizabeth Martínez, manager for the Andean Region of the World Bank; Daniela Lecuona, Head of Investor Relations at America Movil; Irene Perurena, vice president of Ciudad del Saber Foundation and Daniella Levine, Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

During the event, selected leaders from our sponsors –World Bank, Mastercard, Telcel, Bancolombia Group, and Comfama– will receive a recognition and award for their work and commitment to gender, entrepreneurship and female leadership.

ExpoMET 2021: Female Entrepreneurship Global Showcase

ExpoMET 2021 is an international fair for female entrepreneurs, businesswomen and business managers from Spain, the United States and Latin America, a part of the ForoMET Global Summit 2021, where exhibitors will present their products and services to over 15,000 participants.

ExpoMET 2021 is aimed at all Hispanic female entrepreneurs, regardless of the industry or sector who want to export or expand to other markets or countries; women who are ready to grow, and access to finance through training, increasing visibility, and networking.

Organizers: ForoMET, La Comisión Interamericana de Mujeres de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA | CIM), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ciudad de Saber, Universidad EAFIT.

Sponsors: Telcel, MasterCard, Bancolombia Group, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Comfama.

About ForoMET

ForoMET promotes sustainable, responsible and innovative female entrepreneurship through a series of webinars, panels, and workshops responding to global business trends.

More than 500 speakers from all over the globe have already participated in ForoMET, impacting the lives of 10,000+ people, mostly female business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

See more at https://globalsummit.foromet.org/

About MET Community

MET Community is an international, non-profit organization that promotes and supports sustainable, responsible, and innovative entrepreneurship among women through training, mentorship, and networking activities around the world.

See more information at https://metcommunity.org

CONTACT:

Yanire Brana

202 403 7657

yanire@metcommunity.org

Or

Eddie Arrieta

+ 57 300 2321219

eddie@metcommunity.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83c24cd7-05bd-40d5-ad6a-e50680889dd1



