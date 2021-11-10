Global Table Sauce Market Is Expected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Table Sauce Market generated $7.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in cross-cultural interaction due to globalization, rise in demand for clean label sauces, and growing demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global Table Sauce market. However, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growing demand for functional Table Sauce presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to temporary closure of production unit of sauces.

It further disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to difficulty in supply of raw materials, which in turn, affected the market demand.

However, the global Table Sauce Market is expected to recover soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global Table Sauce Market based on type, packaging form, distribution channel, and region.

Based on packaging form, the pouches segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the bottle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global Table Sauce Market analyzed in the research include ConAgra Brands, Inc, Encona Sauces, Everest Beverages & Food Industries Private Limited, Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Levi Roots Reggae Reggae Foods Ltd, McCormick & Company, Inc, Nestle S.A, Quattro Foods, The Great British Sauce Company, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

