Creative Elements Found to Have a Direct Impact on e-Commerce Holiday Campaign Performance

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced the results of a study that revealed specific creative elements that currently have significant impact on e-commerce advertising campaign performance. VidMob’s latest study analyzed ads that generated over 3.2 billion impressions across Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Facebook Audience Network during the holiday timeframe. VidMob observed that for this time period and industry vertical, video ads can be more effective for driving sales compared to static ads. Additionally, the data show that the design of an ad, such as leading with text in frame for video ads, can also dramatically increase performance. The way audiences respond to creative signals is influenced by a variety of factors such as ad format, placement, and context, and marketers are adopting the practice of ongoing monitoring of creative performance.



Key findings include:

Movement matters. Video ads have 30% higher purchase rate vs static ads.

Video ads have 30% higher purchase rate vs static ads. Short and sweet is best. Short duration videos, 1-5 seconds, performed 167% higher vs average.

Short duration videos, 1-5 seconds, performed 167% higher vs average. Quick text intro works. Video ads with text in the first frame saw a 3x sales lift vs ads with text presented later.



“The holiday shopping period is high-stakes for retailers and e-commerce companies, especially this year as they see record volumes of online shoppers,” said Beth Gostanian, VP VidMob. “VidMob’s study reveals how focusing on video, leading with text, and keeping messaging short, should be considerations for e-commerce holiday campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.”

Advertisers and creative teams need to look toward technologies that can inform the right creative elements that drive performance and how that changes as culture continuously evolves. Using intelligent creative insights throughout the ad design and campaign activation process can help e-commerce advertisers deliver measurably higher performance. The results of this study demonstrates that creative impact on business outcomes can be measured, and leading brands can now use these technologies to uncover new opportunities to drive advertising effectiveness.

VidMob gauged success by measuring the purchase rate of 1,168 distinct campaigns. The analysis itself was conducted using VidMob’s AI-powered Intelligent Creative platform.

About VidMob

VidMob is the world’s leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives .

