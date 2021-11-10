Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter and Recent Financial Highlights

Increased total revenue to $51.7 million, a 76% increase from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a 6,091% increase year-over-year from $835,000 in the third quarter of 2020

Produced 1,252 self-mined bitcoins in the third quarter of 2021, a 91% increase from 654 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2021; as of September 30, 2021, produced 2,098 self-mined bitcoins in 2021

Marathon’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021, increased in fair value by $58.8 million during the first nine months of 2021

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $43.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income** was $85.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was $32.9 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $315.6 million

In October, obtained a $100 million revolving line of credit, secured by bitcoin and USD, with Silvergate Bank



* Non-GAAP income from operations excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency, server maintenance contract amortization, and stock compensation expense. This metric does not include the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.

** Non-GAAP net income excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency, server maintenance contract amortization, and stock compensation expense. This metric includes the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.

Third Quarter and Recent Bitcoin Mining Highlights

Increased the number of total miners deployed to 25,272 miners, which could generate approximately 2.7 EH/s as of September 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2021, held approximately 7,035 bitcoins, each of which had a market price of approximately $43,718; as a result, the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s bitcoins held as digital currencies was approximately $307.6 million

Third Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

Purchased an additional 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain, which is expected to increase Marathon’s mining operations to approximately 133,000 miners producing approximately 13.3 EH/s once all miners are deployed

Enhanced the Company’s board of directors with the appointments of Sarita James and Said Ouissal in August 2021

Began onboarding bitcoin miners, including DMG Blockchain, to MaraPool, Marathon’s bitcoin mining pool, which provides its members with industry leading transparency, an intuitive reporting system, and access to exclusive services from NYDIG

In October, added Sam Doctor, chief strategy officer at BitOoda, to the Company’s advisory board

In October, began chartering planes to mitigate the impact of global logistics issues and to ensure that shipments of new miners occur in a timely manner

In November, appointed Adam Swick to VP of Strategy to help grow the Company through business strategy, strategic partnerships, M&A activity, and other means

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, we increased our hash rate to 2.7 EH/s and generated 1,252 self-mined bitcoins, which is a 91% increase from our second quarter bitcoin production,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “As a result, we held approximately 7,035 BTC at the end of the third quarter, and we are continuing to grow these holdings each month as we increase our hash rate and maintain our strategy to ‘hodl’ the bitcoin we mine. Beyond our bitcoin production, the quarter was highlighted by enhancements to our leadership team, the purchase of new miners from Bitmain, and the first bitcoin miner other than Marathon being added to MaraPool. While global logistics issues are currently impacting every industry, we recently began chartering planes to mitigate these issues and expedite the delivery of our miners. With the remainder of the 130,000 machines we previously purchased expected to come online between now and mid 2022, we believe the coming quarters will be transformative for Marathon, and we look forward to continuing to scale our operations.”

Marathon’s CFO, Sim Salzman, commented, “With our increased hash rate and bitcoin’s price appreciating , we grew our revenues 76% quarter-over-quarter from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $51.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. This growth coupled with our efficient operations allowed us to generate non-GAAP income from operations of $43.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Additionally, our non-GAAP net income, which excludes non-cash items and includes the change in fair value of our investment fund, was $85.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, as the increase in bitcoin’s price drove our investment fund to appreciate as well. We exited the quarter with $32.9 million in cash and with total liquidity of approximately $315.6 million. Subsequent to the quarter’s end, we obtained a $100 million line of credit, secured by our bitcoin holdings and USD, which further strengthened our liquidity position. Given our track record and growth trajectory, we maintain our position that Marathon’s financial performance will continue to improve as we focus on efficiently increasing our hash rate.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $51.7 million, a 76% increase from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a 6,091% increase year-over-year from $835,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Loss from operations was $64.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to income from operations of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a loss from operations of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, operating expenses included $107.6 million of non-cash items, including $95.7 million in non-cash stock based compensation and a $6.7 million impairment of cryptocurrencies.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $43.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $20.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 and a loss of $795,000, or ($0.03) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes the impact of non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency, server maintenance contract amortization, and stock compensation expense. Additionally, this metric does not include the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.

The Company’s investment fund increased in fair value by $58.8 million during the first nine months of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, due to the price of bitcoin increasing from $34,856 at June 30, 2021 to $43,718 at September 30, 2021, the Company’s investment fund incurred an increase in fair market value of approximately $41.9 million.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $22.2 million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $108.9 million, or ($1.09) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 and net loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. In the first three quarters of 2021, Marathon’s net income was materially impacted by changes in the fair market value of the Company’s investment fund discussed above, as well as non-cash stock based compensation expense.

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $85.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $94.6 million, or ($0.93) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 and non-GAAP net loss of $773,000, or ($0.02) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income excludes the impact of non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency, server maintenance contract amortization, and stock compensation expense. This metric includes the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company generated 1,252 bitcoins. The Company last sold bitcoin on October 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all bitcoin generated. As of September 30, 2021, the Company held approximately 7,035 bitcoins, including the 4,813 bitcoins the Company purchased for an average price of $31,168 by investing $150 million into a fund-of-one.

Marathon’s Digital Assets

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, the carrying value of Marathon’s mined digital assets (comprised solely of bitcoin) was $73.9 million, which reflects cumulative impairment charges of $18.5 million year-to-date. Marathon accounts for its digital assets as indefinite-lived intangible assets, which are initially recorded at cost. Subsequently, they are measured at cost, net of any impairment losses incurred since acquisition. Marathon determines the fair value of its bitcoin based on quoted (unadjusted) prices on the active exchange that Marathon has determined is its principal market for bitcoin. Marathon considers the lowest price of one bitcoin quoted on the active exchange at any time since acquiring the specific bitcoin. If the carrying value of a bitcoin exceeds that lowest price, an impairment loss has occurred with respect to that bitcoin in the amount equal to the difference between its carrying value and such lowest price. Impairment losses are recognized as “impairment of mined cryptocurrency” in Marathon’s Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations.

As of September 30, 2021, the average cost and average carrying value of Marathon’s mined bitcoins were approximately $41,570 and $33,260, respectively. As of November 9, 2021, Marathon held approximately 7,536 bitcoins, of which 4,813 are held in an investment fund of one while the other 2,723 were generated by the Company’s operations. The market price of one bitcoin in the principal market on November 9, 2021 was approximately $67,000, and the approximate fair market value of the bitcoins the Company has invested in and held as digital currencies was therefore over $504.9 million (*unaudited).

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,854,092 $ 141,322,776 Digital currencies 64,357,910 2,271,656 Digital currencies, restricted 9,573,684 - Other receivable - 74,767,226 Deposit 203,258,440 65,647,592 Investment fund 208,765,274 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,750,562 2,399,965 Total current assets 554,559,962 286,409,215 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges of $14,442,777 and $6,480,359 for September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 93,932,227 17,224,321 Prepaid service contract 14,899,389 8,415,000 Right-of-use assets - 200,301 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $260,980 and $207,598 for September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 949,020 1,002,402 Total other assets 109,780,636 26,842,024 TOTAL ASSETS $ 664,340,598 $ 313,251,239 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,374,507 $ 999,742 Current portion of lease liability - 121,596 Warrant liability 549,663 322,437 Total current liabilities 3,924,170 1,443,775 Long-term liabilities SBA PPP loan payable - 62,500 Total long-term liabilities - 62,500 Total liabilities 3,924,170 1,506,275 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, 0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock, 0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 102,506,558 and 81,974,619 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 10,251 8,197 Additional paid-in capital 824,612,618 428,242,763 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (450,719 ) (450,719 ) Accumulated deficit (163,755,722 ) (116,055,277 ) Total stockholders’ equity 660,416,428 311,744,964 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 664,340,598 $ 313,251,239





MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 51,707,483 $ 835,184 $ 90,182,155 $ 1,713,832 Total revenues 51,707,483 835,184 90,182,155 1,713,832 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue 10,263,009 1,636,046 19,663,258 3,529,770 Compensation and related taxes 97,181,544 614,604 153,670,098 1,908,741 Consulting fees 159,300 259,563 378,260 325,688 Professional fees 857,921 206,368 3,331,728 515,562 General and administrative 797,574 112,800 1,383,110 311,303 Impairment of mined cryptocurrency 6,731,890 - 18,472,750 - Total operating expenses 115,991,238 2,829,381 196,899,204 6,591,064 Income (loss) from operations (64,283,755 ) (1,994,197 ) (106,717,049 ) (4,877,232 ) Other income (expenses) Other income - 7,983 62,500 114,391 Loss on conversion of note - - - (364,832 ) Change in fair value of investment in NYDIG fund 41,850,203 - 58,765,274 - Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currencies 8,152 11,206 9,088 15,466 Change in fair value of warrant liability 168,666 (21,875 ) (227,225 ) (18,651 ) Change in fair value of mining payable - - - (66,547 ) Interest income 84,454 2,466 409,661 4,845 Interest expense (287 ) - (2,694 ) (20,984 ) Total other (expenses) income 42,111,188 (220 ) 59,016,604 (336,312 ) Loss before income taxes $ (22,172,567 ) $ (1,994,417 ) $ (47,700,445 ) $ (5,213,544 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (22,172,567 ) $ (1,994,417 ) $ (47,700,445 ) $ (5,213,544 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: $ (0.22 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted: 100,803,809 31,520,736 98,230,795 18,868,967

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes the impact of (i) depreciation and amortization of fixed assets (ii) impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency (iii) server maintenance contract amortization and (iv) stock compensation expense, to its most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations: Operating loss $ (64,283,755 ) $ (1,994,197 ) $ (106,717,049 ) $ (4,877,232 ) Depreciation and Amortization of Fixed Assets 4,340,198 805,483 8,015,801 1,851,341 Impairment of mined cryptocurrency 6,731,890 - 18,472,750 - Server maintenance contract amortization 949,280 - 2,071,280 - Stock Compensation Expense 95,739,709 393,970 147,646,821 948,768 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 43,477,322 $ (794,744 ) $ 69,489,603 $ (2,077,123 )

The above table does not incorporate any other income (expenses) including but not limited to the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.

The following are reconciliations of our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, in each case excluding the impact of (i) depreciation and amortization of fixed assets (ii) impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency (iii) change in fair value of warrant liability (iv) server maintenance contract amortization and (v) stock compensation expense, to its most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated: