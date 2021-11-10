Coin Cloud Serves Bitcoin on a Silver Platter by Partnering with Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Cloud , the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital currency machine (DCM) operator, today announced a new partnership installing more than 170 machines in a single month at Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods stores throughout Texas, achieving nearly 100% rollout in the independent chain.



Starting with one Houston store in 1962, the family-owned fine food and liquor store chain now has over 180 locations throughout Texas. The partnership and rapid DCM rollout allow Coin Cloud to reach a new demographic of discerning gourmet customers. Now, while pondering which wine to pair with dinner , Spec’s clientele can scoop up some Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, PAX Gold, or even SushiSwap, among dozens of other cryptocurrencies.

The announcement comes on the heels of Coin Cloud’s recent increase in coin offerings, and will further the company’s mission of providing Digital Currency for All™. Coin Cloud enables customers to quickly and easily buy and sell over 40 digital assets with cash.

The company strategically places DCMs in convenient locations throughout all sizes and types of community, appealing to both digital currency beginners and experienced investors. With each new retail partnership initiative, Coin Cloud reaches more demographics and markets looking for digital currency services.

“We felt Spec’s was a fantastic retailer to join forces with, based on their local reach and the intense customer loyalty they’ve been able to forge in Texas,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “We’re excited to offer customers an upscale location where they can enjoy fine food and beverages as they buy or sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and dozens of other digital assets.”

“Spec’s is all about giving our customers choices, so when we met the Coin Cloud folks we knew it would be something fantastic to offer,” said Lisa Rydman Lindsey, Third Generation Family at Spec’s Wines, Spirit & Finer Foods. “The partnership has been seamless and we look forward to seeing our customers find this new currency in our Spec’s locations across the state.”

Coin Cloud machines offer Bitcoin (BTC) and over 30 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Celsius (CEL), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), and OMG Network (OMG). Coin Cloud has the only nationwide network of machines that allow customers to both buy and sell digital assets with cash.

The company also has a non-custodial wallet app designed to work seamlessly with Coin Cloud DCMs or serve as a secure standalone storage option. This free mobile app enables users to completely control and manage their Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins, as well as store, buy, sell, send or receive digital currency from anywhere in the world.

The locations of all Coin Cloud DCMs can be found at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms . For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.Coin.Cloud or follow Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM .

About Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods:

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods was established in 1962 with a single store in Houston, and now has over 180 locations throughout Texas. Founded by Carroll B. “Spec” Jackson and his wife, Carolynn Jackson, the family-owned chain is now on its third generation of executives. They added gourmet food to their offerings in the late 1980s and established the Spec’s Charitable Foundation in 1996. Over the past 25 years, the foundation and its annual Vintage Virtuoso events have raised millions of dollars in support of the Houston Symphony’s education and community programs. Learn more at www.SpecsOnline.com .

About Coin Cloud:

Coin Cloud is a digital currency machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014. Operating more than 4,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil, Coin Cloud provides the fastest, easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and over 40 other digital currencies with cash. Their full ecosystem of products includes the Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent two-way and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods and UNFI customer stores. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

Press Contact:

Steve Stratz

For Coin Cloud

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com