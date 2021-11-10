Zoe Financial Announces Partnership With Betterment for Advisors

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe Financial announced today a new partnership with Betterment for Advisors , a leading digital-first wealth management platform for RIAs. The partnership will grant advisors applying to or those already in the Zoe Network a special discount offer for using Betterment for Advisors, while current users of this platform who apply and are admitted into the Network receive an exclusive discount.

The Betterment for Advisors platform enables RIAs to leverage a suite of tools—from automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and asset location to paperless onboarding and simplified money movement—to streamline their business. Advisors can custom build their own models from scratch directly in-app or choose from a range of pre-built and third-party portfolios. Practice and portfolio management tools are coupled with an intuitive, white-labeled client portal where advisors can assist clients with setting goals, tracking progress, and analyzing performance all in one place. Equipping firms with a smarter solution increases operational efficiencies and helps advisors craft a more seamless experience for their clients.

On the partnership, Jeff Neikrie , Zoe Financial Head of Business Development, said, "We are excited to partner with B4A to ensure our Network advisors offer the most personalized and goal-aligned financial advice to their clients, helping to continue the great service we are characterized by."

"Our mission at Betterment for Advisors is to empower advisors to do what's best for the clients' money," said Jon Mauney , General Manager of Betterment for Advisors. "Zoe Financial and Betterment for Advisors are mission-aligned and are both committed to providing solutions that make the lives of advisors and their clients better. This partnership was a natural fit."

Betterment for Advisors, in partnership with Zoe Financial, is offering a discount to its advisor platform fee for any new advisor referred by Zoe Financial. If eligible, advisors on the Betterment for Advisors platform may receive a discount on Zoe Financial's membership fee. Eligibility requirements are determined by Zoe Financial and are subject to change. All offer terms herein are subject to change.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of independent, fiduciary, financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

About Betterment

Betterment for Advisors is a leading digital-first wealth management platform. By combining our technology with an advisor's personal touch, we are reimagining what's possible in wealth management. Our automated, tax-efficient portfolio management, paperless back office, and intuitive user experience empower advisors to grow their businesses and build deeper client relationships. Hundreds of firms trust Betterment for Advisors to custody and manage client assets. For more information, visit www.bettermentforadvisors.com.

