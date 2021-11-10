EVmo Launches Industry First Integrated Gig Delivery Technology Platform

EVmo renters get exclusive directed access to hot food, grocery, and e-commerce delivery gig opportunities



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and gig delivery space, today announced the launch of a crowd-sourced delivery application that will provide renters on the EVmo platform with exclusive access to same day delivery job opportunities for items such as hot food, e-commerce packages, groceries, and on-demand fulfillment of consignments requiring urgent delivery. In addition to providing access to new revenue generating opportunities, the easy-to-use application empowers EVmo renters lacking delivery experience with simple turn-by-turn directions.

“This innovative application provides an intuitive approach to order management and delivery optimization with real-time updates to retailers and delivery recipients at the completion of each delivery,” said Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo. “The advanced algorithm underpinning the gig delivery application transforms complex logistical challenges associated with multiple deliveries into intuitive navigational assistance. Using the technology, EVmo renters will have the ability to optimize selected orders across multiple retailers and multiple delivery destinations, with the application providing the most efficient delivery route, improving the overall customer and renter experience.”

Sanchez continued, “We are very proud of this groundbreaking innovation and how it allows us to further do our part in creating income opportunities for our renters. Empowering gig workers with the tools to participate in the rapidly expanding gig economy is core to our corporate DNA. We believe that this is a game changer in the industry, and it fully differentiates us from others in the rideshare space.”

Providing direct delivery opportunities to its drivers is another way that EVmo demonstrates how it is working tirelessly to bridge the gap between the rideshare and "last mile" delivery industries.

“We are on track to exceed our vehicle targets for this year with more than 1,000 active rentals available for our drivers,” said Greg Miller, COO of EVmo. “Now with the addition of gig delivery opportunities to our platform solution, EVmo is truly becoming an enabler of the next gig generation.”

It is estimated that the gig economy will have a gross volume of $455 billion with 60 million people generating income in the US gig marketplace in 2023.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo bridges the gap between rideshare and "last mile" delivery drivers in need of suitable vehicles and the companies in the rideshare, delivery and logistics businesses that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. EVmo is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers and delivery companies in this ever-expanding gig economy. The Company uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. The company provides an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned and maintained passenger and cargo delivery fleet and third-party fleets. We also provide fleet management services with our industry leading technology platform to fleet providers. EVmo provides cargo storage vans to the last-mile delivery and logistics industry.

EVmo is transitioning to an all-EV fleet in partnership with best-in-class OEMs in the EV category. The Company’s EV fleet growth plans are fully aligned with the two largest ride-hailing platforms in the US.

The Company provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.evmo.com).

