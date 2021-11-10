IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market size worth $ 5,665.55 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 14.44% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market ” By Component (Services & Product), By Telecom Operator (Fixed Operators & Mobile Operators), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market size was valued at USD 2,203.98 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,665.55 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.44% from 2021 to 2028.

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Overview

Growth in IP traffic is driving the need for network technologies such as routers and other high-performing network infrastructure, which is driving the network infrastructure market. Low Return on Investment (RoI), enormous legacy infrastructure, business transformation, rigorous government regulations, and growing competition from peers and OTT companies are among issues that the telecom sector is dealing with. In addition, Telco’s are investing heavily in sophisticated technology and spectrum allocations in order to deal with next-generation technologies.

The implementation of 5G networks is also acting as a threshold for online services and this may altogether supersede offline movie viewing in theatres. The presence of several large-scale companies also has a huge impact on the ongoing growth of such services in the near future. Thus, with the increasing demand for these services, the demand for IP Multimedia subsystems is also increasing as it is offering lucrative opportunities for the market.

However, presently, as the basis of distributed infrastructures like the cloud, virtualized environments are adopted pervasively and therefore frequently targeted by cyber-attacks. Even more elaborated and techno-scientific attacks are currently being devised to misuse vulnerabilities or weaknesses at the virtualization layer. Hence, security concerns in virtualization can restrict market growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Huawei, Cisco System, Inc, Ericsson, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Genew Technologies Co., Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Dialogic, CommVerge Solutions Limited, Cirpack, Athonet, And Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market On the basis of Component, Telecom Operator, and Geography.

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Component Services Professional Services Managed Services Product







IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Telecom Operator Fixed Operators Mobile Operators







IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



