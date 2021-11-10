Pearl Certification and ClimateCheck Help Homeowners Understand and Mitigate the Impact of Climate Change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners now have a new tool to protect their property against the damage caused by natural disasters linked to climate change. Pearl Certification, which certifies high-performing homes, has teamed with ClimateCheck, a provider of climate risk assessments, to help consumers understand how vulnerable their home is to climate change and how to mitigate the risk.

"While 2021 is a year still in the making, it's seen a series of cascading weather-related disasters that clearly threaten the health and welfare of families and the homes they live in," said Cynthia Adams, CEO of Pearl Certification. "Homeowners need a way to understand the risks to their community and to their property. Pearl Certification's partnership with ClimateCheck combines the core value propositions of both our businesses to bring high-value, actionable education to homeowners."

With 22 climate-related disasters causing $95 billion in damages in the U.S. last year, climate change has become a serious threat for homeowners in many communities. A recent CoreLogic report revealed that almost one-third of the nation's homes are at a high risk of a natural disaster.

Homeowners can gauge their risk through Pearl's Green Door platform, a free online service that consumers use to certify energy-efficient home improvements, such as energy-efficient appliances, heating and cooling equipment, solar panels, and other products. Pearl has integrated ClimateCheck's assessment into Green Door, allowing users to access their free report that scores a home's risk of facing floods, fires, drought, storms or extreme heat. Pearl's platform then offers specific strategies homeowners can take to mitigate risk in each category.

For example, a homeowner living in an area prone to flooding may want to install a water management system to ensure proper drainage and prevent water from gathering around the home's foundation. Through Green Door, homeowners can also interact with a network of trusted contractors vetted by Pearl Certification, who can help them make vital changes to safeguard their home and improve its performance for the future.

"We are empowering homeowners to create resilient, high-performing homes. ClimateCheck provides homeowners with an understanding of their home's risk, and Green Door provides step-by-step instruction so homeowners at risk can take action and create a more resilient home," said Rachel Davis, Vice President of Product with Pearl Certification.

"We are excited about the partnership with Pearl. Including critical climate risk insights and actionable steps anyone can take to protect their homes is a win for homeowners," said Cal Inman, CEO of ClimateCheck. "The Green Door app is the complete platform to access all your specific home data and perfect place to assess and understand your risks to climate change."

Homeowners can access a free ClimateCheck report through Green Door at www.greendoor.app .

Media Contact

Lindsay Bachman - lindsay.bachman@pearlcertification.com

Pearl Certification - Communications Director

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is a national firm that provides third-party certification of high-performing homes: homes with "performance assets" that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, energy and water-efficient. Pearl Certification was accepted into the prestigious National Association of Realtors Reach Accelerator program in 2017. For more information, visit www.pearlcertification.com .

About ClimateCheck

ClimateCheck enables consumers to instantly assess property risk driven by climate change. ClimateCheck's team of scientists and advisors combine historic data and climate models to produce a hyper-local risk assessment of all hazards for every property in the United States. Visit www.climatecheck.com for an instant, free assessment.

