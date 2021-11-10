CHD Board Chair Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s latest book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,' hits bookstores November 16

Washington, DC, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, November 16, Children’s Health Defense’s board chair and lead counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s long awaited book, The Real Anthony Fauci, will be available in bookstores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The New York Times bestselling author’s latest work promises to “alarm every American—Democrat or Republican—who cares about democracy, our Constitution, and the future of our children’s health.”

Coming at a time when people the world over are trying to understand how the COVID pandemic actually came about and questioning whether it may have been better handled by public health agencies, readers will become familiar with a side of Dr. Fauci that has thus far been kept out of the headlines. The book covers not only the current health crisis but details Dr. Fauci’s long history at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) including his tenure at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and his handling of the AIDS epidemic.

“Fauci created a template that he’s used over and over for the last 45 years, to develop toxic drug after toxic drug,” said Kennedy. “He eliminated early treatments and suppressed any protocols that competed with his pharmaceutical enterprise. A lot of people have suffered or died as a result.”

Readers will be informed about:

The most likely reasons the U.S. is at the top of worldwide COVID deaths

How the COVID response was mishandled from the start

How Big Pharma and our public health agencies have lied to the American people

​​How, for over two decades, Bill Gates, Big Pharma and their cronies have been preparing for a bio terrorism epidemic through pandemic exercises, orchestraing over a dozen pandemic simulations that militarized and monetized a response that neglected public health

The lack of transparent data and decisions not based on science coupled with the suppression of treatments and a “vaccine only” agenda that caused millions of Americans and people around the world to die needlessly

How there is no scientific justification whatsoever for vaccinating healthy children, who are at very low risk of suffering any side-effects from the COVID virus, with an experimental vaccine that lacks long-term safety studies

How Dr. Fauci has overseen and captured a huge drug incubation laboratory, the NIAID, where he has produced profitable, patentable drugs for the pharma cartel

The Real Anthony Fauci provides an in-depth behind-the-scenes portrait of “America’s Doctor” detailing his experiments not only on animals but also on young Black and Hispanic children trapped in the welfare system. “This book presents a shocking, nightmare-inducing history of failed public health programs, not to mention the huge waste of taxpayer dollars that funded horrific and inhumane studies,” said CHD executive director Laura Bono. "The use of vulnerable, and sometimes orphaned, children as guinea pigs needs to be investigated to the fullest extent.”

The book can be pre-ordered at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Mr. Kennedy is available for interviews.

