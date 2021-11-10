FOURTH MAJOR KANSAS LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY UPGRADES TO ACADIS FOR TRAINING

Bloomington, IN, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadis by Vector Solutions® the premier training, compliance, and performance software solution for public safety agencies across the U.S., is pleased to announce that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) will utilize the Acadis Readiness Suite to deliver and track evolving training for its investigators and employees statewide. This is the fourth public safety agency in Kansas to adopt the Acadis® training suite.

Acadis will ensure KBI agents are receiving the most up-to-date training through in-service instruction required for continued certification of active agents. As a centralized, modular system, Acadis allows essential training functions – such as courses, scheduling, testing, rosters, and certifications – to be managed in one place. The KBI previously tracked these functions manually, without the aid of an external software solution.

In addition, KBI operations will be streamlined through automation and integration of Acadis modules, which replaces their previous manual system. Instructors can easily manage the scheduling of coursework, while making sure the content matches the requirements of KBI standards, and that tests are evaluating the required skills.

“The KBI sets the most rigorous standards and requirements for our agents, and we searched for a way to more quickly and efficiently deploy and track training. We are excited to begin using the Acadis Readiness Suite,” said Tony Weingartner, KBI Assistant Director.

Acadis became a Vector Solutions brand when Vector acquired the company (formerly known as Envisage Technologies) in September 2021.

