$5,000 Overcooked! All You Can Eat Community Tournament by Nobility...

Tampa Bay, FL, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who’s excited for the next Nobility Community Tournament? The contest will take place on the hugely popular Overcooked! All You Can Eat, for those that don’t know this game is a cross-platform cooking simulation game like no other.



Have a go at serving up a wide range of different dishes such as cakes, burgers, sushi and pasta to waiting customers in a crazy collection of different kitchens. Don’t think you’re safe to focus on your cooking because you’ll need to watch out for all sorts of hazards like the floors caving in, fires breaking out and your work surfaces floating away!



The tournament will be taking place on November the 19th at 3pm EST, entry to this community event is free for anyone that holds a minimum of 1 million NBL tokens and the winner will take home $5,000 in BUSD.



Registration is open now and must be completed on the Nobility website here: www.nobilitytoken.com



Nobility’s goal is to fuse blockchain technology and decentralized finance with Esports in order to create a thriving global community where all members are rewarded fairly.



