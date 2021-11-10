Noble Capital Markets and Channelchek Launch the 3rd Annual College Challenge – Student Equity Research Report Contest

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) today announces the launch of the 3rd Annual Channelchek College Challenge (the “Challenge”), with open enrollment for students attending any college or university in the United States. Noble is a SEC-registered, FINRA-licensed broker-dealer that has been supporting small and microcap public companies since 1984, principally through equity research and investment banking services. Channelchek, Noble’s proprietary investor portal, is a free service that offers institutional-quality equity research, advanced market data, press releases, governance and disclosure details, balanced news and C-Suite video interviews.

In cooperation with Scripps, famous for creation of the long-standing Scripps National Spelling Bee, and with the support of other prominent organizations such as NASDAQ, Salem Media, Kelly Services and IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), Noble introduced the Channelchek College Challenge in 2019. It is now approaching its third year. While the Challenge appears to be simple in construction, the task of writing a Wall Street caliber research report is certainly not. Students have about five months to select one of the 6,000+ public companies listed on Channelchek, research every aspect of the company, create a research report that follows an established format and submit it. The entries are judged by a panel of active FINRA-licensed senior analysts.

The winner (or winners, as students can form a team of up to three) will be awarded a cash prize of $5,000. Plus, if the required one-year price target turns out to be accurate, the winner(s) get a $2,500 bonus. The winner(s) are also offered a paid intern research position at Noble and featured placement on the massive video panel on the NASDAQ Tower in Times Square, New York City. Furthermore, the school is awarded a cash prize of $5,000. Melissa Mueller and Benjamin Trussel from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, won the Challenge last year.

“The research report Melissa Mueller and Benjamin Trussel submitted in our last Channelchek College Challenge was incredibly detailed, the writing was clear and concise, and the investment thesis was prepared like seasoned Wall Street analysts,” said Michael Kupinski, Noble’s director of research. “Although their report stood out and was judged as the clear winner, we were very impressed and inspired by all of the students who entered the Challenge. If early enrolment for our third Challenge is any indication, the judging panel is going to be very busy!”

University faculties are encouraged to promote the Channelchek College Challenge throughout their campuses.

Go to https://www.channelchekcollegechallenge.com for complete contest details, rules and enrollment. For all inquiries contact: collegechallenge@channelchek.com

