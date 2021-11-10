IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for the Upcoming Lift&Co. Expo on Nov. 18-21, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it will be collaborating with the Lift&Co. Expo that is set to take place at Toronto’s Metro Toronto Convention on Nov. 18-21, 2021.



The Lift&Co. Expo is well-known for becoming Canada’s biggest event for cannabis consumers, industry professionals, investors and the media. Returning in an in-person format, this year’s event is set to bring together Canada’s top business leaders, innovators and regulators to share their perspectives and approaches on the most important issues facing Canada’s cannabis business sector today. In its capacity as the event’s media sponsor, IBN will work towards furthering the distribution and publication of content generated for the event.

The upcoming Expo is set to feature upwards of 250 exhibitors from around the world throughout the four-day event. The days have been divided into four individual sessions.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 18, 2021: Lift Cannabis Business Conference

This exclusive, full-day conference brings together Canada’s top cannabis business leaders, innovators and regulators to share their perspectives and approaches on the most important and contentious issues facing the sector today. Their fan-favorite conference will deliver insights, offer tips and reveal the latest techniques, tactics and best practices that are defining the industry now – in Canada and around the world.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Nov. 19, 2021: Lift Industry Day

This industry-only trade show and presentation day will kick-start meaningful conversations that build relationships, create opportunities and fuel collaborations. Whether you're an established business owner, management leader, production specialist, company administrator or industry-curious entrepreneur, this strictly all-professional networking and learning opportunity is a cannot-miss event.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 19, 2021: Lift Psychedelics Business Summit

The expansion of psychedelics research and the emergence of new and proposed therapies for psychedelics is creating unimagined treatments – and opportunities – for patients, healthcare practitioners and businesses. Building on the success of psychedelics content launched at the Lift&Co. Expo in Vancouver 2020, this full-day summit will provide the most up-to-date business intelligence on today's psychedelics renaissance.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 21, 2021: Lift Consumer Days

Calling all recreational consumers and medical patients! This is where you can explore, learn and connect with more than 200 exhibitors from Canada and around the world. Consumer Days also provide the perfect opportunity for cannabis brands and suppliers to discover changing consumer trends and the public’s expectations of what they want next in the cannabis marketplace.

Throughout the conference, CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), one of multiple cannabis-focused brands of IBN, will work towards driving awareness of the event with wire-grade press releases and articles that are distributed through a syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times as well as through many different social media distribution channels that today reach a collective 2+ million likes and followers. The event will also be featured across IBN’s specialized cannabis-related brand pages, including HempWire, CBDWire and PsychedelicNewsWire.

For more information about the Lift&Co. Expo, visit https://liftexpo.ca

