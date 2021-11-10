Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Announces NFT Crypto with Video Update “From the Board Room”

SHERIDAN, WY, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ continues shareholder updates with “From the Board Room”, a unique web video series to provide updates and insights into the company direction. Mr.‌ Robert Munck, VP of Business Development,‌ ‌states,‌ “In this video we provide more details on our upcoming financial consolidation of MKH Ventures and Critical Solutions, Inc., film and music production, and our framework for our NFT launches with our subsidiary company. We felt that it is important that our shareholders receive regular updates to the successes and milestones of accomplishment. This past week has been rigorously focused to financial disclosures, our 2nd film agreement, and our upcoming launch of our very own NFT market.”

Mr. Munck adds, “We want to thank our shareholders and business partners. The effort to bring Critical Solutions, Inc. from a once dormant custodian shell to growing the solid foundation of a substantial holding company has been a lengthy yearlong process. The vision and determination of our staff and shareholders has been an inspiration to our management as we continue building the company. Our next milestone for revenue growth will be to bring the various assets we have accumulated into a cohesive business enterprise, such that the assets of the subsidiaries and our holding company synergically build value. We believe the future of economies are in the Blockchain, and our next major move is to bring our assets and business processes to this emerging crypto economy. To see more on the exciting development visit, make sure to visit https://digitaldistrosolutions.com/nft-wallet-token/ ”

The video updates will be featured on the company website homepage and hosted on the new company YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC99LpmXmpCaCiQkm3o_hhuQ

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at our new address of http://criticalsolutionsinc.com.

Also note the company is still using the Twitter address https://twitter.com/MKHVentures . Our team is working to update the Twitter address to reflect our company’s changes.

