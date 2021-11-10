The Worldwide Asphalt Additive Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt), Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026.
Increase in road construction projects along with the growing usage of asphalt additives in roofing application are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.
The rejuvenators segment is the fastest-growing type segment, in terms of value during the forecast period
Based on type, the rejuvenators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Increasing use of recycled materials, such as Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) and Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) in the asphalt pavements application, has resulted in the growing demand for rejuvenator asphalt additives to restore the strength and durability of aged binders. Rejuvenators are being widely used to improve properties, such as viscosity, of aging binders. The growth of this segment is due to the increased use of recycled road material for pavement application globally.
The road construction & paving segment is projected to lead the asphalt additive market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the road construction & paving segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2021. Asphalt is required for the construction and maintenance of pavements. Asphalt pavements can be constructed quickly and are easier to maintain. This enhances the demand for asphalt additives in road construction & paving application during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is the largest growing regional segment.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the asphalt additive market from 2019 to 2029, in terms of value and volume. The increasing demand for asphalt additives products in developing economies, such as India and China, due to increasing infrastructure spending is expected to bolster market growth. China is the leading consumer of asphalt additives products in the Asia Pacific region. The considerable growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific asphalt additives market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Asphalt Additives Market
4.2 Asphalt Additives Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market
4.4 Asphalt Additives Market, by Application
4.5 Asphalt Additives Market, by Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure Sector of the Asia-Pacific Region
5.2.1.2 Recyclability of Asphalt
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Use of Concrete and Bioasphalt as Substitutes for Asphalt
5.2.2.2 Volatility in the Prices and Supply of Asphalt
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Warm Mix Asphalt
5.2.3.2 Use of Asphalt Additives in Roofing Applications
5.2.4 Advancements in the Aerospace Sector
5.2.5 Challenges
5.2.5.1 Lack of Awareness About Asphalt Additives Among Road Builders and Contractors
5.2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Asphalt Additives
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Research & Development
5.3.2 Raw Materials
5.3.3 Manufacturers
5.3.4 Distribution/Marketing & Sales
5.4 Average Pricing of Asphalt
5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Asphalt Additive Manufacturers
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.7.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.8 Trade Data Statistics
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Krayton's and Dow's Asphalt Additives Success
5.9.1.1 Problem Statement
5.9.1.2 Possible Solution by Kraton's Sylvaroad Rp1000 Asphalt Additive
5.9.1.3 Possible Solution by Dow's Elvaloy Ret Asphalt Additive
6 Patent Analysis
6.1 Insights
7 Regulatory Landscape
7.1 National Asphalt Pavement Association (Napa)
7.2 Napa and Artba Partner on Safety Training
7.3 Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure (SPCC)
7.4 Environmental Protection Agency (Epa)
8 COVID-19 Impact on Asphalt Additives Ecosystem
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Effect of COVID-19 on Applications of Asphalt Additives
8.2.1 Road Construction & Paving
8.2.2 Airport Construction
8.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Major Countries
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 India
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 UK
8.3.5 Saudi Arabia
8.3.6 US
8.3.7 Canada
8.3.8 Brazil
9 Asphalt Additives Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Polymeric Modifiers
9.2.1 Easy Availability of Polymeric Modifiers is Expected to Fuel Their Demand
9.3 Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters
9.3.1 Increasing Loads on Road Pavements Due to Increasing Commercial Activities is Expected to Drive this Segment
9.4 Emulsifiers
9.4.1 Growth in Road Reconstruction Activities is Expected to Boost the Demand
9.5 Rejuvenators
9.5.1 Rejuvenators Are Used to Enhance the Life of Asphalt Pavements
9.6 Chemical Modifiers
9.6.1 Growing Demand for Asphalt in Road Construction is Expected to Propel the Demand
9.7 Fibers
9.7.1 Fibers Enhance the Tensile Strength of Asphalt
9.8 Flux Oil
9.8.1 The Need to Prevent the Roads from Deterioration is Expected to Fuel the Market
9.9 Colored Asphalt
9.9.1 Reduction in the Deterioration of Roads is Expected to Fuel the Demand for the Segment
9.10 Others
10 Asphalt Additives Market, by Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hot Mix
10.2.1 Growing Construction of New Highways and Freeways in Emerging Countries is Expected to Drive this Segment
10.3 Cold Mix
10.3.1 Low Production Cost and Eco-Friendly Nature of Cold Mix Asphalt is Expected to Boost Its Demand
10.4 Warm Mix
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Green Roads Around the World is Expected to Fuel this Segment
11 Asphalt Additives Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Road Construction & Paving
11.2.1 Heavy Governmental Investments for Infrastructure Development in Emerging Countries is Expected to Drive this Segment
11.3 Roofing
11.3.1 Growing Construction Sector in North America is Expected to Drive this Segment
11.4 Airport Construction
11.4.1 Growth of the Aerospace Sector Has Led to An Increase in Airport Construction Activities
11.5 Others
12 Global Asphalt Additives Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Market Share Analysis
13.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players Vs. Others Asphalt Additives Market, 2020
13.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
13.5 Company Asphalt Additives Technology Footprint Analysis
13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)
13.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
13.6.1.1 Star
13.6.1.2 Emerging Leader
13.6.1.3 Pervasive
13.6.1.4 Participant
13.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.7 Start-Up/Other Additional Players Evaluation Matrix
13.7.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
13.7.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME,2020
13.7.2.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2.2 Responsive Companies
13.7.2.3 Starting Blocks
13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.8.1 Product Launches
13.8.2 Deals
13.8.3 Other Developments
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Major Players
14.1.1 Kraton Corporation
14.1.2 Ingevity Corporation
14.1.3 Grupo Dynasol
14.1.4 Nouryon
14.1.5 Arkema SA
14.1.6 Dowdupont Inc.
14.1.7 Basf SE
14.1.8 Honeywell International Inc
14.1.9 Huntsman Corporation
14.1.10 Evonik Industries
14.1.11 Sasol Limited
14.1.12 Kao Corporation
14.1.13 Sinopec Corporation
14.1.14 Iterchimica Srl
14.2 Additional Players
14.2.2 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc
14.2.3 Mcasphalt Industries Limited
14.2.4 Tri-Chem Industries
14.2.5 Engineered Additives LLC
14.2.6 Berkshire Engineering
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjpaxp