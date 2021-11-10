Global Autonomous Trucks Market Report 2021: Market to Grow to $4.3 Billion with North America Accounting for $2.4 Billion and Asia-Pacific Accounting for $453 Million

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for autonomous trucks should grow from $2.0 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for autonomous trucks should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for autonomous trucks should grow from $193.1 million in 2021 to $453.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

Taxonomy of the market with regard to autonomy level, component, truck type, end-use and geographic area was considered for this study. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period (2021-2026). Market values have been estimated based on total revenue of hardware, software and services (installation and maintenance) provider revenues.

The trucking industry has been developing with increased emphasis on productivity, maximum efficiency and profits. Technological advancements are also supported by environmental regulations and enhanced safety requirements propelling OEMs to increase R&D investments for the development of advanced trucks.

Alternative fuels, new materials, virtual reality simulators, advanced aerodynamic designs, increased efficiency engines, stability control systems, virtual dashboards, real-time GPS monitoring, efficient routing software and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the rapidly increasing technologies in the trucking industry.

This report also focuses on the main drivers and challenges impacting the market, along with the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the autonomous truck market, concluding with an analysis of the autonomous truck vendor landscape and profiles of the major players operating in the global market.

This study provides an overview of major market dynamics, market sizing at the global and regional level and key player information that helps companies streamline product offerings based on market demand. This will further assist decision making and strategy planning, identifying demand in countries/areas that will help manufacturers to sustain in the competitive environment.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 to 2025, and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of autonomous trucks market based on truck type, level of autonomy, propulsion type, component, end-user, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Coverage of evolving technologies and new technologically advanced systems such as automated braking systems, emergency lane assists systems, connectivity systems, and navigation systems, and discussion on their impact on the future of the automobile industry

Highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players include AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Ford Motor, Kenworth Truck, Mercedes-Benz AG, Scania AB, and Tesla Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Autonomous Trucks: Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Industry Structure, History and Current Status

Stringent Regulations

Market Drivers

Reduced Road Fatalities

Environmental Concerns and Traffic Congestion

Driver Shortage

Market Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Infrastructure

Security Concerns

Market Opportunities

Investments and Partnerships

Growth in E-Commerce

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Patent Analysis

Future of Autonomous Trucks

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Level of Autonomy

Introduction

Semi-autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Propulsion Type

Introduction

IC Engines

Electric

Hybrid

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Software

Hardware

Cameras

Navigation Systems

Sensors

ADAS Components

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Truck Type

Introduction

Light-Duty

Medium-Duty

Heavy-Duty

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-Use

Introduction

Logistics

Manufacturing

Construction

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Key Market Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

AB Volvo

Aurora Innovation Inc.

Daf Trucks N.V.

Daimler Ag

Embark Trucks Inc.

Ford Motor Co.

Kenworth Truck Co.

Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nurnberg Se (Man Se)

Mercedes-Benz Ag

Navistar International Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

Plusai Inc.

Scania Ab

Tesla Inc.

Tusimple Inc.

Waymo Llc

ZF Friedrichshafen Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l7lbc




