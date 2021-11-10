YourStake Partners with XY Planning Network to Provide ESG Investing Tools to Advisors Serving Gen X and Gen Y Clients

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YourStake, a platform that equips asset managers and financial advisors with the tools, data, and reporting metrics needed to make sustainable investing accessible, today announced a partnership with XY Planning Network (XYPN), the leading financial planning platform for fee-for-service financial advisors who serve next-gen clients. Today, XYPN’s 1,550+ members have discounted access to YourStake’s top-rated “NoScore ESG” approach designed to help advisors serve clients who are passionate about Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing.

The first ESG-focused tool to be included in XYPN’s member benefits, YourStake uses psychometrics (like the Myers-Briggs questionnaire) to identify and rank an investor’s personal values. This process helps advisors avoid generalizations and better understand each client or prospect so they can choose model portfolios, custom solutions, and reporting metrics uniquely built for the investor’s preferences.

YourStake’s full suite of ESG and sustainable investing tools gives advisors the ability to:

Guide clients and prospective clients through a behavior ESG Personality Types values questionnaire

Demonstrate the impact of portfolios according to YourStake’s fully transparent and data-driven NoScore ESG approach

Build, visualize and compare investment strategies using portfolio reporting and charting tools to share ESG insights with clients and prospects

Generate “Metaphor Metrics” reports that show real-world impacts of investment portfolios, such as animals killed in meat production; meetings led by women in leadership positions; fish harmed by the production of plastic that reaches the ocean, and more.

“XY Planning Network represents some of the most forward-thinking firms in our industry, many of which are led by the next generation of financial advisors who understand that impact and investing go hand-in-hand,” says Patrick Reed, CEO of YourStake. “We’re honored to be included as part of XYPN’s member benefits, and the timing could not be better as we continue to see proof that sustainable investing tools are becoming necessary to meet demands of investors today.”

Through membership, XYPN advisors get access to the tech they need to run efficient, cutting-edge firms through a carefully curated tech stack of best-in-class solutions. “As the industry’s focus on sustainable investing becomes more apparent, advisors are looking for tools that can help them have more actionable conversations about their clients’ investment values,” said Jordan Hutchison, XYPN's Director of Partnerships. “YourStake can help take advisors to the next level, giving them a competitive edge while addressing a need that is so important to the end client.”

For more resources on how XYPN advisors can get started with YourStake, please email sales@yourstake.org. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit https://yourstake.org.

About YourStake

YourStake is a platform that equips asset managers and financial advisors with all of the tools, data, and reporting metrics they need to make sustainable investing more meaningful and accessible for their clients. Creator of the ESG Personality Type, YourStake pairs 100+ independent ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics with personalized client values to create custom investment solutions. Performance analytics are transformed into real-world impact scenarios via ESG Metaphor Metrics, giving advisors the confidence and trust needed to have deep-dive conversations about ESG. Founded in 2018, YourStake serves firms representing over $250b in client assets and is a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit www.yourstake.org.

About XY Planning Network

XY Planning Network is the leading financial planning platform for fee-for-service financial advisors who want to serve Gen X and Gen Y clients, providing comprehensive financial planning services for a monthly subscription fee and without product sales or asset minimums. The Network offers a virtual community for new and established financial advisors who want to serve a younger clientele, and provides its members compliance support services, marketing support, business tools and templates, and a wide range of technology solutions.

