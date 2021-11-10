Long Island Plastic Surgical Group Welcomes Dr. David Parizh

Garden City, NY, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG) is pleased to welcome David Parizh, DO to their team of highly skilled plastic surgeons. As the largest, longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States, LIPSG is home to a distinguished team of elite surgeons. Dr. Parizh specializes in a range of reconstructive procedures, including burn and complex wound management, as well as a variety of cosmetic surgery options including rhinoplasty, facelift, non-surgical facial rejuvenation, and body contouring.

As a native New Yorker, Dr. Parizh is proud to have received his undergraduate degree at CUNY Hunter College before continuing on to the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine at NYIT, where he earned his Master’s degree in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and his medical degree as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Parizh went on to complete his residency at the New York University School of Medicine, where he was named Chief Resident. He then gained additional residency and fellowship training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Facial Aesthetic Surgery, and Burn Care. Additionally, Dr. Parizh has extensive public health experience and has participated in philanthropic programs to provide reconstructive surgery to patients in need.

Dr. Parizh is currently accepting new patients at LIPSG’s Garden City location. In addition, he will also be playing an active role at the Burn Center at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, NY. In this position, he will be predominantly working in complex wound healing and hyperbarics.

Dr. Parizh takes a compassionate and attentive approach to patient care, while also working toward a continued pursuit of excellence and perfection. He aims to empower patients with custom-tailored treatment plans that offer long-term solutions to meet their needs and help them feel their best.

For more than 70 years, LIPSG has been widely recognized as a leader in reconstructive and cosmetic surgical treatment. With the addition of Dr. Parizh, members of the local and surrounding communities will benefit from the high level of surgical skill and commitment to excellence that LIPSG is known to offer.





About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is the largest, longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. The staff and surgeons of LIPSG are known for exceptional skill and their dedication to personalized patient care. The LIPSG Affiliated Residency Programs are a cornerstone of their educational endeavors and are widely respected in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. LIPSG gives back through community partnerships and charitable service, including a long-standing partnership with ReSurge International, which provides free reconstructive surgery to underserved patients, as well as hands-on training to international surgeons. The surgeons of LIPSG also oversee Deep Blue Med Spa, which specializes in clinically proven medical-grade skin care and non-surgical body treatments. Additionally, 24-hour care is available through Dr.STITCH, an on-call service and hotline for the immediate care of lacerations, burns, hand injuries, facial trauma, and complex wounds. Since its establishment in 1948, LIPSG has grown to include a flagship facility in Garden City, NY, as well as locations in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Huntington, NY.

For additional information, please contact Jeanine DiGennaro, Director of Marketing and Communications at LIPSG, at (516) 629-3835 or email jdigennaro@lipsg.com.

