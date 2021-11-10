SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (“Guaranty”) (NASDAQ GM: GFED) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Guaranty’s agreement to be acquired by QCR Holdings, Inc. (“QCR”) (NASDAQ GM: QCRH). Under the terms of the agreement, Guaranty shareholders can elect to receive either $30.50 in cash, 0.58775 shares of QCR, or a combination of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR for each share of Guaranty common stock they own.

