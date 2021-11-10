The Palm Beaches Launches New Meetings Campaign: Between-The-Sessions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor’s Note: Download brand campaign images HERE.

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, in Southeast Florida, is launching a new brand campaign for groups business: Between-The-Sessions. The new integrated marketing campaign will target meeting planners and showcase the unique destination experiences that large groups can enjoy between conference sessions and that set The Pam Beaches apart.

The Palm Beaches are known for their distinct meeting itineraries and the new campaign highlights a number of the unexpected and non-traditional experiences available in the destination that elevate conferences, conventions, and meetings. Campaign themes include open-air spaces and tropical oases, vibrant and walkable convention districts, memorable venues and events including croquet and polo, world-class museums and cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation and wellness activities that inspire. The new Between-The-Session campaign will be featured in a variety of meetings and business publications throughout the U.S. using a combination of social, digital and print advertisements.

“More than ever, planners are looking for outdoor spaces, creative team-building activities, and offerings that inspire attendees during the conference and in their free time. Our new Between-The-Sessions campaign focuses on how The Palm Beaches offer these in a style you cannot get anywhere else,” said Kelly Cavers, Senior Vice President Group Sales & Services for Discover The Palm Beaches. “While business insights take place in the ballroom, meaningful connections and ideas can be sparked in a variety of settings like a sea turtle conservation facility or the international polo club. In addition, our Destination Services team works to engage our outstanding community partners to provide planners those “wow” moments between conference sessions that both inspire and connect meeting attendees. Services can include securing a keynote speaker from vital local industries, finding an area artist to create a custom piece of art during the meeting, awakening attendees with an on-demand coffee experience from a local roaster, or creating a unique volunteer and team-building opportunity like a beach-clean up.”

By featuring the exceptional offerings that set meetings apart in The Palm Beaches, the Between-The-Sessions campaign will remind professional business event planners of the distinct experiences that will elevate their events and energize attendees. Beyond the ballrooms, the destination boasts beautiful beaches and natural splendor, along with unmatched arts and cultural, culinary, outdoor recreation, shopping, entertainment, and wellness offerings.

The Palm Beaches also offer planners a wealth of tools to help them build their perfect meeting through its complimentary Destination Services team. Using the engaged network of community partners, the Destination Services team helps planners customize meetings and create those one-of-a-kind memories both in and out of the meeting. The Palm Beaches are sure to provide an unforgettable meeting for planners and attendees in Florida’s premier travel destination. For more information on meetings in The Palm Beaches visit https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings.

DTPB was one of the first destination marketing organizations to implement the industry’s highest safety standards destination-wide, Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation. With business travel back on the rise, meeting attendees can feel safe from the moment they arrive at Palm Beach International airport, at area conference hotels and at various local attractions. The Palm Beaches remain committed to providing a stress-free travel experience.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of pristine beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers from around the state, country and globe to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches’ have a rich history in hospitality as America’s First Resort Destination® and tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $5.5 billion in economic impact during 2020.

The Palm Beaches are home to more than 18,000 hotel rooms, and feature more than 100 family-friendly attractions, an abundance of world-class luxury, award-winning restaurants, and 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, including 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current. 160 golf courses have earned it the moniker of Florida’s Golf Capital®, as well as The Cultural Capital of Florida® due to its thriving entertainment scene of more than 200 art and culture organizations. Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are accessible via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which offers more than 100 daily nonstop flights to 30 cities in the United States. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports.

For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok). Visitors and residents can take advantage of county-wide deals via The Palm Beaches Savings Pass. They can also tune in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.

