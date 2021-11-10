TIME Names Flawless One of the Best Inventions of 2021

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flawless , a neural net film lab specializing in ground-breaking visual AI technology for film and entertainment, announced its TrueSync technology has been named to TIME’s annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better and smarter.



To assemble the 2021 list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. They then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact. The result: a list including a groundbreaking film technology, an innovative, eco-friendly dye for jeans, a truly novel pasta shape, groundbreaking vaccines for COVID-19 and malaria—and much more.

TrueSync is the world’s first system that uses AI to create perfectly lip-synced visualizations in multiple languages. The technology allows for a 3D translation of ocular images meaning it can make controlled changes to original footage with a photorealistic output which in turn preserves all the emotions and nuances of the complex human performance.

“We launched Flawless six months ago with the sole purpose of making foreign content available globally without the inconsistencies imposed by today’s industry standards,” said Nick Lynes, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Flawless. “In those six months we’ve engaged in numerous conversations with various streaming platforms and film studios while also assembling a team of some of the world’s leading AI scientists, filmmakers and technologists who believe in our shared passions to advance these technologies forward.”

Utilizing a groundbreaking field of computer visual science, TrueSync harnesses the power of neural networks in the photoreal visual and audio space. By introducing this technology to the mass film and tv industry, the company is set to make an impactful difference to the way visual media is consumed globally.

“For decades, foreign content has faced an uphill battle, relying on outdated subbing and dubbing techniques that have made interpretations of tv and film hard to follow and understand,” said Scott Mann, Flawless Co-founder and filmmaker. “We’re striving to unlock a new way for foreign audiences to enjoy content that provides authentically translated material and stays true to the actor’s and director’s intended performance.”

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2021

See the international cover of TIME featuring the 100 Best Inventions of 2021 here: https://bit.ly/3Ha0L3a

For more information on Flawless, please visit https://www.flawlessai.com.

About Flawless

Flawless is a London and LA based neural net film lab specializing in ground-breaking AI technology that seamlessly translates foreign-language films into the audience’s language, capturing actors’ emotions and translating the nuance of the actor’s performance. This is the first of many AI visual effects tools from Flawless, whose long-term objective is to facilitate many new ways of creating, consuming, and delivering content. For more information on Flawless, visit https://www.flawlessai.com .

