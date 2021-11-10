UPDATE - Majic, ICOA & PVBLIC Foundation Host a Successful Investors’ Dinner for Chilean Innovators

Houston, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) (“Majic”), ICOA, Inc. (OTC Pink: ICOA) (“ICOA”) and PVBLIC Foundation concluded a productive and successful investors’ dinner on November 1st, for a Chilean delegation composed of 30 prominent entrepreneurs and innovators, garnering interest for the three organizers, as well as their respective businesses.

The dinner guest list includes entrepreneurs looking to help incubate and fund promising blockchain projects. The agenda of the program was to host a dinner set-up for the attendees, with the goal of presenting the respective roadmaps of ICOA and Majic for the near future.

The attendees expressed interest in ICOA, Majic and the PVBLIC Foundation, creating hopeful prospects for the companies. Dr. Vin Menon, a Strategic Advisor for ICOA and Majic and a Co-Founder of iBG Finance , as well as an expert on the technology services industry, shared his excitement about the outcome of the event.

Dr. Vin Menon, Co-Founder of CGCX and IBG Finance added, “We have always believed that the blockchain is the future of technology. With both of these companies, ICOA and Majic, venturing into the space, complemented by the overwhelming support of changemakers in the global market, we can be sure that the months ahead for the blockchain industry will be a tremendous success.”

The respective companies were pleasantly surprised by the amount of interest shown by the dinner attendees. Hadria Wong, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of ICOA, stated, “We have been in the industry for many years now. But events like this one where we meet with the most innovative minds from across the globe still manage to excite me. This incredible amount of support shows us that there are endless opportunities we can tap into to create something meaningful. The key is to build, pioneer, then network.”

Hadria Wong is a seasoned investor and operator in Silicon Valley who has spearheaded VC investments in technology and consumer products throughout his 10 years of experience in the field.

Majic expressed its gratitude to all attendees. According to David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic, “The team behind Majic is immensely thankful for the opportunity provided to meet these prospective investors. We are looking forward to further expanding our efforts so that we can continue to develop projects that will create a positive global impact. We believe that this is only the beginning.”

David Chong is a business veteran with over 30 years of experience leading private and publicly listed companies in China, the US, Europe, and Singapore, among other states. Chong is a venerated expert on financial management, corporate governance and investor relations, and multiple other business functions. Chong also held roles as a CFO, Managing Director and Strategic Advisor to NASDAQ: CREG, Hover Energy, NexG, and MULG, among others.

ICOA, Inc. is a publicly traded company in Las Vegas, Nevada, focused on providing wireless and broadband solutions for networks establishing connectivity in high-traffic public locations. Recently, ICOA entered into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrency in general, through multiple acquisitions.

Majic Wheels Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions and mergers. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL."

PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. The Foundation connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

