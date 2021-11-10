R-PUR Launches A New Line Of Fashionable Nanofiltration Masks

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R-PUR has announced that they will be running a crowdfunding campaign for their newest product, FiiT®, the world's first designer nanofiltration mask. FiiT® is the most breathable mask on the market, filters 99.91% of pollutants and particles as small as 20 nanometers, and has a range of accessories to bring an additional layer of sophistication to your look. Early backers will get access to exclusive discounts up to 35% off.
Comfort Like No Other
FiiT® was initially designed for world-class athletes and is so breathable that you'd forget you're even wearing it. This innovation utilizes ultra-breathable technical fabrics that make the breathability of a mask as comfortable as it gets and includes a revolutionary stop-valve® for the moments or places that require blocking exhaled air, such as on a plane. FiiT® only weighs from 30 to 35 grams (weight depends on size) and comes with the new FiiT-IT™️ attachment system that eliminates the ear strain caused by traditional face masks.
Stay Safe & Elegant
FiiT® is good for humans and the environment, as the mask is endlessly reusable. Filters last between 6 and 12 weeks, depending on usage.
Flavien Hello, CEO of R-PUR, shared that "We created the new FiiT® range to protect populations in urban areas from the risks associated with air quality, while responding to urbanites' needs, whether they are walking, commuting, or e-biking. Mask-wearing is the new normal - therefore, we gave our mask maximum lightness with superb ergonomics for a comfortable fit that's perfect for everyday use. FiiT® keeps wearers safe and elegant around the city."
Loved By Over 60,000 Wearers
Since 2016, R-PUR has protected more than 60,000 wearers, with its first Nano range dedicated to active people, cyclists, and bike riders. FiiT® isn't R-PUR's first crowdfunding campaign. The company launched its very first Indiegogo campaign back in 2017 for its protective mask. R-PUR received tremendous support from early backers and the campaign exceeded their objective by more than €300,000.
Feature Highlights
- Most breathable mask on the market
- 8-layer nanofiltration
- Reusable
- Filters 99.91% of pollutants and particles as small as 20 nanometers
- Soft Material & Padded Gasket
- Replaceable filter
- Customizable
- In-app monitoring
For Collaboration and Inquiries
Joie De Luzuriaga
Media Contact
Rainfactory Inc.
T: +1 (470) 518-4122
For more information, go to https://us.r-pur.com/products/getfiit-by-r-pur and see the press kit for lifestyle and product assets.
About R-PUR
Protecting all populations from the risks present in the air has always been R-PUR raison d'être, through technological innovations adapted to all environments. R-PUR invests heavily to offer a product that meets three main criteria: efficiency, comfort, and design. R-PUR listens closely to their community to offer a dedicated model for a certain purpose. Their Nano S and Nano Light masks are loved by more than 60,000 city dwellers who wear their R-PUR masks every day.
