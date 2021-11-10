Cape Fox Communications Team Recognized with MarCom Awards!

Ketchikan, Alaska, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cape Fox Communications Team has had a remarkable year of recognition, and they are delighted to add another win to the list. MarCom Award winners for 2021 were announced, and the Cape Fox Communications Team won two awards and two honorable mentions! The MarCom Awards are prestigious awards given to marketing and communications professionals who have stood out for their creative excellence. Cape Fox is proud to be recognized for having an award-winning communications team.

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication (AMCP) Professionals. This Association sets the standards for marketing and communications worldwide. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

There were over 6,000 entries from 41 countries in the MarCom Awards 2021 competition. MarCom’s Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition. Platinum Winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. About 17 percent won this award. The Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm. Approximately 24 percent were Gold Winners. Honorable Mention certificates are granted to those entries that meet the expectations of the judges. Approximately 10 percent were Honorable Mention winners.

Cape Fox Communications won awards for the following marketing and communications projects:

· Platinum Award - Faces of Ketchikan website for its unique, creative website design.

· Gold Award - Bar Harbor Ale House website for its creative website design.

· Honorable Mentions were given to the ATSTP Video for Motorcycle Training for Cape Fox Facilities Services and the 2021 Totem Times Q1.

Over the past few years, Cape Fox has increased its digital media, branding, public relations and communications, electronic media, and advertising initiatives. Being a Platinum or Gold Winner is a tremendous achievement as Cape Fox stands out and is recognized for its creative, energetic media and marketing. Great job, Team!

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Attachment