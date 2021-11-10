Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Petri Castrén

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        10 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 17:30 (EET)

Taaleri PlcManagers’ transactions Petri Castrén

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Castrén, Petri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211110102104_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.0556 EUR

(2): Volume: 65 Unit price: 11.0554 EUR

(3): Volume: 154 Unit price: 11.0556 EUR

(4): Volume: 149 Unit price: 11.0555 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(6): Volume: 584 Unit price: 11.0524 EUR

(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(9): Volume: 180 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(10): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(11): Volume: 149 Unit price: 11.097 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 11.05554 EUR

Taaleri Plc
