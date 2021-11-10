New Carbon Nanotube-Based Sensor Can Detect SARS-CoV-2 Proteins

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a sponsored research collaboration with InnoTech Precision Medicine, researchers from MIT have developed novel nanosensors for the detection of nucleocapsid and spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in an unprecedented short timeframe, within 10 days. This work was supported by a National Institute of Health, RADx-rad award to Dr. Roya Khosravi-Far, CEO and co-founder of InnoTech Precision Medicine and MIT research team, led by Dr. Michael Strano, the Carbon P. Dubbs Professor of Chemical Engineering.



Work published on October 26, 2021 in Analytical Chemistry describes the optimized and rapid work-flow for development of these innovative antibody-free sensors. Using single-walled carbon nanotubes and polymers, the team has developed Corona Phase Molecular Recognition (CoPhMoRe) sensors for SARS-CoV-2 proteins. These carbon nanotube sensors provide the platform for fast development of rapid and accurate diagnostic, monitoring and surveillance tests for detection of current pathogens as well as for our preparedness for detection of emergent pathogens.

A major drawback of current diagnostic technologies is long development time for antibody-based sensors, which is especially problematic in the case of a new emergent pathogen like COVID-19. “New technologies using innovative material and strategies are key for quick and efficient diagnosis and disease control. Conventional diagnostics are expensive, specialized, and slow to develop; we need to modernize our diagnostic tests to drive robust public health response to existing and emerging threats,” said Dr. Roya Khosravi-Far, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of InnoTech Precision Medicine.

About InnoTech Precision Medicine

InnoTech Precision Medicine is an early-stage diagnostics company developing a platform for rapid, accurate, low-cost, field-deployable, and early point-of-care/self-test diagnosis of diseases from easily accessible liquid biopsy. Our platform, called Recognize™, uses synthetic biosensors that can be designed and engineered with exquisite selectivity and customized to any macromolecule within weeks. To learn more, visit www.innotechprecisionmed.com.

