Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Breakthrough Pre-Clinical Data of Novel Small Molecules for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and Gaucher Disease

Study results demonstrate first small molecule approach to significantly reduce phosphorylated and aggregated -synuclein and increase GCase protein levels with transport to the lysosomes in iPSC dopaminergic neurons

Results presented at Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Therapeutic Development Webinar

BETHESDA, Md, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company directly addressing the urgent need for effective neurodegenerative therapies, today announced data from the Company’s study conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM). The study, evaluating two lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulators (STARs) compounds – GT-02287 and GT-02329 – for the treatment of Gaucher and GBA1 Parkinson’s Disease, demonstrated highly statistically significant effects on all tested phenotypes representing a key breakthrough in the potential to treat neurodegenerative disorders characterized by misfolded proteins including Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, Gaucher’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Study results were presented at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research’s Innovating from Drug Discover to the Clinic: Novel Approaches to PD Therapeutic Development webinar.

Ricardo Feldman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, stated, "Our laboratory is using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from patients with Gaucher and GBA-associated Parkinson’s Disease to test the efficacy of the two lead STAR chaperones developed by Gain Therapeutics. Our studies in iPSC-derived cortical and dopaminergic neurons from neuronopathic Gaucher Disease patients show that these compounds significantly increase the levels of GCase protein, its transport to the lysosome, and its enzymatic activity. In dopaminergic neurons, the two lead STAR chaperones also decrease the levels of the hallmark of Parkinson’s Disease - α-synuclein-p129, demonstrating their potential to treat GBA1-associated Parkinson’s Disease.”

“This breakthrough in the ability to restore enzyme function for Parkinson’s Disease and Gaucher’s Disease is unprecedented for a small molecule and will contribute to a major shift in how we think about treating various neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases with a genetic predisposition,” commented Gain CEO, Eric I. Richman. “This brings tremendous hope to the population of individuals who are diagnosed with various forms of alpha synucleinopathies including those with Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, Lewy Body Dementia, and all forms of Gaucher’s Disease. We anticipate initiating IND-enabling studies for Gaucher and Parkinson’s Disease shortly.”

Through its proprietary SEE-Tx® platform, Gain has identified two lead STAR candidates (GT-02287 and GT-02329) which have the ability to restore enzyme function of GCase – an enzyme involved in various neurodegenerative diseases. The compounds characterized in various assays and showed the potential to halt the progression in Parkinson’s patients with GBA1 gene mutations as well as patients whose glucocerebrosidase (GCase) protein is misfolded due to ageing cellular processes. This previous work was supported through grants from The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) and the Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA.

The study conducted in collaboration with Ricardo A. Feldman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at UMSOM and lead investigator, is using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for Gaucher and Parkinson’s Disease modeling and drug discovery. Gain’s candidate molecules GT-02287 and GT-02329 have been initially assessed in this unique "disease-in-a-dish" iPSC model derived from Gaucher type 2 and 3 patient cells.

The data generated from the collaboration with University of Maryland School of Medicine in the iPSC models for GBA-associated Parkinson’s Disease and Gaucher Disease showed the following results:

Gaucher Type III dopaminergic neurons

GT-02329 and GT-02287 increased GCase enzyme levels by 129% (p ≤0.001) and 118% (p ≤0.001) respectively in Gaucher type III dopaminergic neurons when compared with untreated cells.

GT-02329 and GT-02287 demonstrated an increase in GCase and lysosome co-localisation (p ≤0.05) in Gaucher Type III dopaminergic neurons when compared with untreated cells.

GT-02287 showed a marked decrease in phosphorylated α-synuclein-p129 of 41% (p ≤0.0001) and a reduction in aggregated α-synuclein-p129 of 47% (p ≤0.01) in Gaucher Type III dopaminergic neurons when compared with untreated cells.

Gaucher Type II dopaminergic neurons: phospho- α -synuclein and aggregated synuclein

GT-02287 reduced phosphorylated α-synuclein-p129 by of 39% at 20μM vs non-treated (Stat. significant: p ≤0.001)

GT-02287: Reduction of aggregated α-synuclein-p129 by 64% 20μM vs non-treated (Stat. significant: p ≤0.0001)

Gaucher Type III cortical neurons: GlcCer

GT-02329 and GT-02287 reduced the amount of the toxic substrate Glucosylceramide (GlcCer) by 42.9% (p ≤0.05) and by 50.2% ((p ≤0.01) respectively when compared with untreated cells.



Gaucher Type II dopaminergic neurons

GT-02329 and GT-02287 also demonstrated increased co-localisation of GCase and lysosomes (p ≤0.05) and (p ≤0.0001) when compared with untreated cells.



“We appreciate the close collaboration with Dr. Feldman and the University of Maryland School of Medicine in this important area of research. This data demonstrates that our STARs are able to guide misfolded forms of the GCase enzyme to their proper shape and restore enzymatic activity, establishing an important novel approach for direct treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s Disease and other alpha-synucleinopathies,” said Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., General Manager at Gain. “This is a further validation of our platform technology and a promising potential therapeutic opportunity for patients suffering from these debilitating diseases.”

The combined data from Gain Therapeutics and Dr. Feldman’s laboratory suggest that STARs bind to novel allosteric binding sites identified using Gain’s proprietary SEE-Tx drug discovery platform, and stabilize and restore the function of misfolded GCase. In these studies, the restoration of GCase function resulted in the depletion of the toxic phosphorylated and aggregated forms of α-synuclein and a reversal of the neurodegenerative process resulting in improved locomotor activity in Parkinson’s Disease model in rats. Given that STARs are small molecule therapies, they have significant advantages over the current standard of care for disorders associated with protein misfolding, including most enzyme replacement therapies and gene therapies. They can be administered as a simple oral pill and can reach organs and tissues not typically accessible through current therapeutic options, including the brain, bone and cartilage. In addition, the Company believes that STARs are relatively easy and cost-effective to manufacture.

“We are encouraged by these study results of impact on underlying Parkinson’s pathology, a key step toward clinical testing and continued development,” said Marco Baptista, PhD, MJFF Vice President of Research Programs. “The greatest unmet need of people with Parkinson’s remains a treatment to slow or stop disease progression. We are proud to work with innovative companies such as Gain Therapeutics that are driving toward that goal.”

