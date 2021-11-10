SpotOn Named the Preferred Technology Partner of the Arizona Restaurant Association

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn, a leader in fully integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, has been recognized as the preferred technology partner of the Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA). SpotOn will provide ARA members with key insights into the latest advances to help Arizona restaurants grow their businesses.

Trusted by thousands of restaurant owners across the United States, SpotOn offers the tools and resources operators need to create exceptional guest experiences. Providing restaurants with robust software and hardware they need to streamline operations, SpotOn offers a lightning-fast point-of-sale, reservation and waitlisting capabilities, online ordering, marketing tools, and digital loyalty programs to drive repeat visits. In addition, SpotOn offers technology that enables restaurants to take payments anywhere, reach more customers with digital solutions, and grow revenue while reducing costs.

"Operators must have the tools to nurture not only their guests’ experience but their employees' experience as well," said Doron Friedman, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. "SpotOn is committed to helping restaurateurs utilize technology to power through staffing shortages while enhancing the employee experience with easier workflows and greater earning potential."

This partnership with SpotOn will allow ARA members to stay up to date on the software and point-of-sale solutions they need to unlock the potential of their business. Restaurants of all sizes can use the industry-best POS solution, SpotOn Restaurant, to streamline operations, cut labor costs, and create new revenue streams.

“Restaurant owners and operators look to us for guidance and counsel on what they should be doing to make sure they're ahead of the curve. Our partnership with SpotOn aligns with our long-time mission to serve restaurateurs in Arizona and help them become leaders in the industry,” said Steve Chucri, President and CEO at the Arizona Restaurant Association. “SpotOn’s technology will help our members continue to enhance operations and guest experiences, optimize customer loyalty, and increase financial success.”

Since the start of the pandemic, SpotOn has worked alongside restaurants and small businesses to help them stay open, offer customers new ways to engage in the pandemic era (including online ordering and contactless options), and prepare for what the future may hold. From rolling out commission-free online ordering at breakneck speed to hiring additional staff and releasing 400+ product innovations in 2020 alone, SpotOn has continued to invest in their clients' success. The company also waived $1.5M in software fees, assisted in PPP loan applications, and introduced low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize, and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports, education, and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers integrated solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, ecommerce, reservations and waitlisting, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

