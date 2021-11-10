FHLBank San Francisco Wins NACD DE&I Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced that it is one of three boards winning the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Award. The NACD DE&I Awards™ highlight forward-thinking boards that leverage the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion to enhance their governance and create long-term value for their organizations and stakeholders.



“We are honored to have earned this recognition for our innovative approach to building and sustaining a majority-diverse Board and the Bank’s DE&I strategy and achievements,” said F. Daniel Siciliano, Chair. “This award is the culmination of a decades-long commitment to, and investment in, DE&I efforts that are organically promoted throughout the organization and have a meaningful impact on how the Bank engages with its member financial institutions, its workforce, and its business and community partners.”



FHLBank San Francisco is a member-owned cooperative wholesale Bank with $55 billion in assets that finds strategic advantage in enabling and promoting DE&I at every level of the organization. All directors are members of the board’s DE&I Committee, which has oversight on performance targets for the three pillars of the Banks’s DE&I strategy: workforce diversity, equity, & inclusion; supplier and capital markets diversity; and business activities diversity.

The Bank's Chief Diversity Officer reports directly to both the CEO and the Board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and regularly reports on the Bank's progress toward achieving defined objectives. In addition, all members of the Bank’s extended leadership team have committed to earning Cornell University’s eCornell Diversity & Inclusion Certificate to demonstrate their commitment to serving as champions for DE&I throughout the Bank.

Winners of the NACD DE&I awards were selected from a group of 10 finalists and publicly announced at the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Gala held on Tuesday, November 9. For more information on the NACD DE&I initiative, the annual NACD DE&I Awards, and to learn about past winners, visit NACD DE&I.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California and Nevada strengthen communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions — promote homeownership, expand access to quality housing and boost economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable and resilient.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 22,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.