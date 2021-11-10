Financial Industry Veteran John Pileggi Joins Disruptive Fintech Platform as Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Givvor (www.givvor.com), a disruptive fintech platform shaping the future of philanthropy, announced today that financial industry veteran John Pileggi has joined as Chief Executive Officer, where he will lead the firm to aggressively implement its unique digital distribution strategy. Pileggi joins the Givvor team as a leader who understands a diverse group of participants in the massive $140 billion donor-advised funds industry. Importantly, Pileggi is bringing his Strategic Innovations Advisors LLC, a Registered Investment Manager, to partner with Givvor in the creation of impact-and-cause investments that will be offered through Givvor's own donor-advised fund.

Pileggi has held a variety of executive leadership roles throughout his 35 years in the financial services industry. He most recently served as President and CEO of Uncommon Giving's Asset Management unit, where he oversaw all aspects of its asset management business and growth strategy. Prior to Uncommon Giving, he was a Senior Advisor to Millennium Bridge Capital, a leading private equity advisor, and he served as CEO of Manifold Fund Advisors, a manager of retail mutual funds. Pileggi also served as CEO and President of ING Funds and CEO of ING Investment Products Distribution, where he led ING's North American wholesale team for mutual funds, annuities, and life products. He has also been a Board Member and Senior Managing Director of Furman Selz Inc., a NYSE member firm acquired by ING Group.

"Givvor's initial focus on wealth managers, tax advisors and corporate givers makes John, with his unparalleled experience in the investment management industry, uniquely qualified to expand Givvor's current and future partnerships. John's passion for generosity and his vision for our platform aligns perfectly with our shared values and desire to reshape generosity in the rapidly dynamic evolution of the philanthropy industry," said Alex Huff, Founder & CTO.

"I believe in Givvor's mission and am excited about its centralized digital marketplace. There's a sense of community and bringing together donor-advised funds with cause and faith-based products within the Givvor Fintech platform that provides a unique and very accessible solution. In short, I feel strongly that Givvor is poised to become the next indispensable driver in the investment, corporate and individual donor communities," said Pileggi.

About Givvor

Collaborative Giving | Sustainable Philanthropy - Givvor automates donor engagement so that nonprofits can focus on their missions, not fundraising. Wealth Managers, Employers and a new generation of donors can now access the only technology platform where specific donation and fundraising strategies can be customized to centralize and consolidate resources while building trust through transparency, donor privacy and engaged community experiences.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Pileggi

CEO

Givvor Inc

johnp@givvor.com

(917) 361-0544

