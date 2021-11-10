Coworking Franchise SUCCESS Space Announces First Three Locations to Open Spring 2022

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Franchising today announced the first three locations for its new franchise concept, SUCCESS SpaceTM, which offers coworking office space, professional coaching and an onsite cafe, along with other business resources. SUCCESS Franchising is an affiliate of SUCCESS® Enterprises, which publishes SUCCESS magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for 124 years. The first franchise locations are planned for Jacksonville, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; and Carmel, Indiana and are expected to open in spring 2022.



Launched in May of this year, SUCCESS Space is an innovative coworking solution offering highly flexible, on-demand rental work spaces for individual and group use, access to professional development coaching, media production services, virtual-world communications technology and a full-service cafe. Office and event space can be rented by the minute, hour, day, week, month or year. SUCCESS Space was designed to meet the changing needs of businesses, entrepreneurs and working professionals with business support resources traditionally reserved for large companies. Locations will typically be developed in more suburban areas, offering consumers easy access to professional services and office space without a long commute.



“If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we have to be flexible in how we get work done,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings and CEO of SUCCESS Enterprises. “On-demand, customizable professional services are the way of the future not only for small businesses that are looking to access ‘big business resources,’ but also for employees at larger companies who need remote work options closer to home.”

The approximately 5,000-square-foot SUCCESS Space concepts include private offices, mini, micro and booth spaces, as well as larger, open shared areas for business and training events – all designed with post-COVID-19 protocols in mind. There are dedicated areas for podcast recording, vlogging and video production with green screens, multiple cameras and professional microphones. Virtual meeting technology is offered via SUCCESS World, an innovative, virtual environment – powered by Virbela – that allows clients to collaborate with colleagues and customers from around the globe in an immersive 3D world.

The SUCCESS Space cafes will provide a traditional “coffee shop vibe” but with a greater variety and quality of food and beverage options throughout the workday. This includes a variety of coffee, tea, pastries and baked goods, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards, and for the happy hour crowd, beer and wine, subject to local laws.

As a unique component to the coworking model, SUCCESS Space will offer scheduled and on-demand professional development coaching provided by SUCCESS-certified coaches. Both one-on-one and group coaching options are available virtually and onsite and can be customized to address specific areas of focus for a team or individual looking to improve performance.

“The response from prospective franchisees to the SUCCESS Space concept has been phenomenal,” said Kelli Schroeder, VP of Franchise Development for SUCCESS Space. “Based on what we’re seeing and hearing, there is an unmet demand to give people more options for getting work done on their own terms. Working from home doesn’t always work, and it certainly doesn’t provide the value-added technology and professional coaching that these SUCCESS Space locations will offer.”

The first 10 franchisees will form the SUCCESS Space Founders Club, which offers an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of the concept’s growth with a reduced franchise fee, reduced royalty fees and exclusive access to the SUCCESS executive team.

Wendy Barlin, SUCCESS Space owner in Jacksonville, is excited to be one of the first franchisees and a member of the Founders Club. “This is such a smart concept given the way the world of work has changed,” she said. “This team has built an amazing concept with incredible technology and placed it right in the communities where people live – and now want to work – as well.”

For more information on the SUCCESS Space franchise program, visit www.successfranchise.com .

About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine, was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , SUCCESS Coaching ™, SUCCESS Space ™, podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, and Achievers All-Access , an online platform that further expands resources and training for its members. SUCCESS Enterprises is owned by eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit www.success.com .

About SUCCESS Space

SUCCESS Space™ is a new kind of coworking solution offering highly flexible, on-demand rental work spaces for individual and group use, access to professional development coaching, media production services, virtual-world communications technology and full-service cafes. SUCCESS Space was designed to meet the changing needs of businesses, entrepreneurs and working professionals with innovative office and business support resources traditionally reserved for large companies. The concept is offered by SUCCESS® Franchising, LLC, an affiliate of SUCCESS® Enterprises, which publishes SUCCESS magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for nearly 125 years. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.successfranchise.com .



