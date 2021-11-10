Octopus Apollo VCT plc

10 November 2021

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held on 10 November 2021 were carried on a show of hands.

The proxy voting figures for each resolution are set out below.

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld 1 7,572,451 92.68 456,729 5.59 141,242 1.73 0 2 7,454,158 91.94 471,709 5.82 181,642 2.24 65,790 3 6,911,199 87.62 553,409 7.02 422,701 5.36 285,990 4 7,049,247 90.03 475,182 6.07 305,444 3.90 340,251

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 10 November 2021 was 437,935,856. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 7710 280