IHC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Proposed $57.00 Per Share Privatization Agreement and Encourages IHC Shareholders to Contact the Firm

On November 9, 2021, IHC announced that it had agreed be acquired by Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the proposed agreement, IHC shareholders are expected to be cashed out of their IHC shares at a price of $57.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of IHC’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on whether IHC’s directors have breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s stockholders by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize the buyout price. The investigation also concerns the fairness of the sales process conducted by Perella Weinberg Partners LP, IHC’s financial advisor.

IHC shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to the proposed transaction.

