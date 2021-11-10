Global Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market Is Expected to Reach USD 792.8 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global electron microscope sample preparation market is expected to grow from USD 490 million in 2020 to USD 792.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The global electron microscope sample preparation market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to technological improvements in microscopes consist of digitization, live-cell imaging, super-resolution, and excessive throughput methods. These improvements help reduce product and testing costs. Recent traits in microscopes consist of expansion microscopes, scanning helium microscopes (SHeM), multi-view microscopes, and integrated microscopy workflows. Digital microscopy is the modern trend in the electron microscopy and sample preparation market. Digital imaging gives more suitable picture resolution with more precision, leading to fewer distorted photos and higher viewing of samples. The improvement of entire slide scanning structures has expanded the adoption of virtual microscopy. These structures provide deep visualization of specimens with 2D and 3D photos utilized in R&D, forensics, quality control, and failure analysis.

A scanning electron microscope is a form of electron microscope that produces photos of a sample using scanning the surface with a centered beam of electrons. The electrons interact with atoms in the model, producing numerous alerts containing information about the sample's surface topography and composition. The electron beam is scanned in the rectangular test sample, and the location of the shaft is combined with the depth of the captured signal to produce an image. In the maximum straightforward mode SEM, secondary electrons emitted using atoms excited by electron beam are detected using the secondary electron detector (Everhart-Thornley detector). The number of secondary electrons that could see, and accordingly the signal intensity, depends, amongst unique things, on specimen topography. Some SEMs can advantage resolutions higher than 1 nanometer.

The global electron microscope sample preparation market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, rising healthcare expenditure in underdeveloped as well as developed regions, and increasing applications of electron microscopy. The factors restraining the market growth are the availability of open-source software programsSome free, open-source confocal microscopy analysis solutions are ImageJ/FIJI, Cell Profiler/Cell Analyst, Volume Integration, Neuronstudio, and L-measure and Alignment System (VIAS). Most small-scale users, academic institutes, and research centers show a high demand for open-source solutions, which directly hampers the need for licensed closed-source software.

Key player operating in the global electron microscope sample preparation market include Carl Zeiss (Germany), Thomas Fisher Scientific (US), Nikon (Japan), Bruker (US), Danaher (US), Oxford Instruments (UK), Jeol (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), HIrox (Japan), Microptik (Netherlands), Olympus (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Arivis AG (Germany), Angstorm Advanced (US), Media Cybernetics (US), and Nion Company (US).To gain a significant market share in the global electron microscope sample preparation market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In January 2020, JEOL Ltd. and DI Corporation entered into an agreement under which JEOL acquired all the DI-owned shares of JEOL Korea Ltd. and made it a wholly-owned subsidiary of JEOL.

In July 2020, Buehler announced the launch of SimpliVac, in which a programmable mounting system is used in material sample preparation for analysis in laboratories and industries.

In July 2019, Leica Microsystems signed the agreement with DKSH Business Unit Technology to distribute products; this collaboration between DKSH and Leica Microsystems helped the firm to expand its geographic reach.

SEM segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 47.6% in the year 2020

On the basis of use, the global electron microscope sample preparation market is segmented into SEM, TEM, FESEM, and others. SEM segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 47.6% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to its magnification properties upto 100,000x, which provides high depth of field and high resolution.

Ion milling segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.5% in the year 2020

On the basis of equipment, the global electron microscope sample preparation market is segmented into Ion milling, freeze fracture systems, coaters, cryo transfer systems, high pressure freezers, plasma cleaners, critical point drying systems, and others. Ion milling segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.5% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the one of the essential processes during sample preparation.

Academics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.6% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global electron microscope sample preparation market is segmented intolife sciences, material sciences, semi-conductor research, academics, and others. Academics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.6% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing number of institutes, increasing high end research in biological department.

Regional Segment of Global Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global electron microscope sample preparation market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region held the largest market share of 30.9% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North America region, owing to the increase in the government funds for research and development and due to presence of key players in the country is a major factor for the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of many academic institutes and research and development facilities.

About the report:

The global electron microscope sample preparation market is analysed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

