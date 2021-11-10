G1 Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On November 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.





On December 1, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST, Mr. Bailey will participate in a fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.



The webcast of both events will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

