Ubitquity Partners with HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting to Bring SmartEscrow and Crypto for Real Estate to Florida

Ubitquity, the innovative leader in the blockchain, title, and real estate space has partnered with HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting, LLC, as an advisor to bring its SmartEscrow platform to the next level





United States, Delaware, Wilmington, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubitquity LLC, the leading enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Palm Beach-based HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting, LLC.



“We are pleased to be working with a renowned real estate company that understands our SmartEscrow technology, and the groundbreaking implementation of stable coins. Laura Pamatian, Founder of HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting, is leading the way as a resource to Real Estate Developers, Commercial and Residential Property Owners as they consider tokenization options for sales transactions, alternative capital raise and liquidating equity,” said Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO of Ubitquity.



“We are thrilled to be working with Ubitquity as a renowned partner. Ubitquity and HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting will mutually expand our groundbreaking ideas which take all of us one step closer to revolutionizing the current title industry, banking, and escrow industry," said Laura Pamatian, Owner, HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting.



HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting is a global real estate service located in South Florida, specializing in AI & Blockchain solutions in Real Estate & Development, including conducting real estate transactions with cryptocurrency. Their partnership with Ubitquity will bring many potential customers to the SmartEscrow platform ecosystem which includes title, escrow, and banking partners. SmartEscrow will help make this a more seamless experience for HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting and their customers.



Ubitquity has a number of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) tools available on its unanimity platform, that it has successfully integrated across a variety of industries including real estate for escrow and title closing support, title abstracting, smart contract management, as well as secure document management. Ubitquity can help with regulatory-compliant token sales, integration consulting, real estate NFT (Non-Fungible Token) creation, and more. Learn more about SmartEscrow and its features and request a formal demo, by visiting SmartEscrow.us.







About Ubitquity, LLC

UBITQUITY, the leading blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, offers a simple user experience for securely recording and tracking property deeds and land records. The company is partnered with academia, municipalities, as well as estate title and escrow companies. Version 1.1 release of the platform is now available on their website: www.ubitquity.io.

Ubitquity Contact:



Tatjana O’Brien, VP of Marketing

email: info_ubitquity@customers.prdistribution.org

tel: +1 (724) BITCØIN [248–2046]

toll: +1 (833) 64-BLOCK [25625]



About HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting, LLC



The first block in a blockchain, known as the genesis block, has a block height of zero, reflecting the fact that there are no blocks before it in the chain. Similar to the foundation of a building, it’s the starting point, the beginning of something to be, the basis of everything to come.?

At HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting we believe the foundation is pivotal to the success of any project. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and Blockchain Technology, we consult and advise developers and commercial property owners through the journey of tokenization to raise capital and/or create liquid equity, sales matching for new build products, and crypto transactions, along with other important cutting edge technologies to accomplish specific goals.





HeightZero Real Estate & Consulting/Laura Pamatian Contact:



Laura Pamatian, Founder

Email: info_heightzerorealestate@customers.prdistribution.org

Website: heightzerorealestate.com

Tel: +1 561.501.3331

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/ubitquity-partners-with-heightzero-real-estate-consulting-to-bring-smartescrow-and-crypto-for-real-estate-to-florida.html