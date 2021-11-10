Sage showcases how digital transformation empowers finance teams to elevate their work and drive business success

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, kicked off Sage Transform 2021 today with a keynote that showcased the power of Sage Intacct to drive business transformation. Company executives shared how, by using Sage’s cloud financial management software, finance teams can knock down barriers to improve efficiency and effectiveness so that their businesses can thrive.



Dan Miller, EVP for Sage Intacct, used the keynote address to highlight how Sage is focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses not just survive in challenging times – but thrive. Sage helps to elevate the work of finance teams by empowering them to use technology to make their day-to-day tasks easier and more efficient.

“We’ve seen digital transformation efforts accelerating as companies focus on returning to pre-pandemic growth levels,” said Miller. “Sage continues to expand the capabilities of the Sage Intacct product family to streamline processes and improve business insight. This helps our customers focus more time on their company’s mission and making a difference in the lives of their customers, partners, and employees.”

During the keynote, Sage leaders focused on key ways Sage Intacct helps finance leaders own their time, grow their way, and empower their teams.

Own Your Time

Sage Intacct enables customers to “own their time” by streamlining workflows – using automation to eliminate repetitive, manual steps so they can focus more time on higher-value work. For example, Sage is delivering new product enhancements around digitalizing the process of inputting and paying bills. Customers will now be able to forward bills via email and the system will automatically read the PDF or other attachment to create an Accounts Payable bill in the system for review. This saves significant time and eliminates potential errors from manual data entry.

Once these bills are in the system and ready for payment, Sage Intacct also offers a new seamless payments experience. More than $85 billion in payments are already made monthly through Sage Intacct alone. With the new Sage Intacct Vendor Payments powered by CSI, businesses can streamline and automate their payments process. The new offering enables customers to pay vendors quickly, speed up reconciliations, and offer more ways to pay – all while reducing payment transaction costs. By no longer having to manually print and mail payments by check, companies can see a potential savings of 25 percent or more per payment.

Grow Your Way

Sage offers Sage Intacct customers the product breadth and depth to deliver the capabilities their organization needs to thrive and grow by:

Continuing to deliver deeper, vertical-specific product capabilities and embedding best practices with pre-configured workflows, reports, and dashboards

Broadening Sage’s product solution footprint with more product offerings (from either Sage or its partners) that fully integrate with Sage Intacct

Investing in the platform’s capabilities to customize, integrate, extend, and scale Sage Intacct to meet the business needs of customers as they change and evolve



For example, in the Software/SaaS vertical, Sage has focused on delivering ease of use and additional flexibility to the Sage Intacct contracts management, revenue recognition, and billing modules. In addition, there are now richer reporting and analytics capabilities available in Sage Intacct, as well as from partners who offer pre-built SaaS metrics dashboards.

Sage leaders also showcased how the company is expanding its offerings around wholesale distribution by building out capabilities in Sage Intacct for operational users with features like pick, pack, ship. In addition, Sage has partnered with Scanforce to provide mobile barcode scanning to improve warehouse management capabilities.

Sage continues to expand the reach of Sage Intacct globally by focusing on enabling multinational customers; meeting the local needs of customers who are based in the Sage Intacct core international regions of Canada, the U.K., Australia, and South Africa; and expanding into additional regions – including non-English-speaking regions.

Empower Your Team

To succeed, finance leaders need the tools to connect, collaborate, and make decisions with individuals across their organization. Sage Intacct empowers finance teams by arming them with deep insights, helping manage execution to get work done, and meeting users where they are and how they work.

In addition to delivering enhancements to reporting/analytics capabilities and additional ways for teams to collaborate and get work done, Sage leaders also showcased improved mobile capabilities. Sage Intacct Mobile offers a new optimized user experience that more fully leverages native capabilities of modern mobile devices.

For example, Sage is making it easier to capture and submit expense receipts. Users can scan receipts using their phone to digitize receipts for entry and the system will leverage AI and machine learning to help with categorizing the expenses. Users can then manage their expense reports and submit them for approval right from their mobile device. For finance leaders, approval requests can also be handled on the go through Sage Intacct Mobile – enabling them to get alerts when new items need to be approved and a unified view across all requests or filtered by a specific type. Managers can drill down to view more details and then approve or decline as appropriate – ensuring they are staying on top of approvals to keep the business moving.

To learn more about the Sage Intacct product family, please visit https://www.sageintacct.com.

Media contact:

Peter Olson

408-878-0951

peter.olson@sage.com

Twitter: @PeterOlsonPR

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ or www.sageintacct.com.