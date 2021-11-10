Capstone Promotes Mike Mosher to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Position for Additional Future Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone is proud to announce Mike Mosher has been named CEO of the company. After seeing unprecedented growth over the past few years, Capstone has established a full executive team to support Mosher and lead the company into the future. Beyond the executive team, Capstone is in the process of hiring over 20 other new positions to support the existing team and continue the company's nationwide growth.

"Over the past two years, Mike has led our national sales team to new heights, inspiring and challenging them to continuously exceed their goals and achieve incredible results for our clients," said Brian Ford, co-founder, former CEO, and current Chairman. "He understands the mission of Capstone and embodies the company's core values. We can't wait to see where he will lead Capstone in the coming years."

Mosher led Capstone's national sales team to a 290% increase in sales during his first two years with the firm. Prior to joining Capstone, Mosher gained executive experience leading his own company for four years as well as leading top-performing sales teams in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

The new executive team includes:

Desirée Rogers - Chief Brand Officer

- Chief Brand Officer Sean Welsch - National Director of Sales

- National Director of Sales Aronul Harris - Director of Finance

- Director of Finance Mark Greenberg - Chief Information Officer

"We're excited about the energy and tremendous experience this group of talented individuals brings to Capstone," said Mosher. "Our 10-year goal is to be the most respected multifamily brokerage nationwide, and we believe this new leadership team will take us there."

Ford will step back and continue to serve Capstone in an advisory capacity on the newly formed Board of Directors, supporting the executive team to achieve the vision that was set when Capstone was founded. Over the past 13 years, Capstone has expanded its services and offices, growing into the country's largest privately owned apartment brokerage firm.

In the past 12 months, Capstone added offices in Denver; Colorado Springs, CO; Oklahoma City; Tulsa, OK; and Jacksonville, FL, and anticipates multiple office expansions, new business lines, and technology innovations in 2022 to generate higher returns and a seamless experience for clients.

Capstone was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies with 94% growth from 2017 to 2020. The company was also named in the top 10 of the Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2020.

About Capstone

The goal of Capstone is to help generate, maintain, and increase the value and profitability of our clients' multifamily investment properties. To do so, we provide comprehensive multifamily advisory services in asset acquisition and development, strategic ownership decisions, market insight and positioning, property value analysis, and disposition brokerage to support our clients in every stage of ownership.

