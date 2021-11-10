A New Solution to the Age-Old Problem of Dingleberries on Dogs

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frankie & Paisley, a Los Angeles-based clean pet grooming brand, has launched the first-of-its-kind, fanny-focused foam for cleansing and removing dingleberries from dogs.

Dingleberries are a very common problem for dogs, especially those with long fur. Known as Pseudocoprostasis, this problem involves feces and hair becoming matted in the fur around the anus area. It can even lead to serious blockage issues.

Common causes are related to thick fur around the rear end, delayed grooming, and loose or watery stool.

If you're like most owners of dogs with long fur and/or non-shedding breeds, you've had many a walk cut short due to this issue.

Previous options when your dog had dingleberries were:

Take them to the groomer, which isn't always an option Give them a full bath, which is messy and time consuming Cut it out with scissors which is dangerous Pull it out with sheer force, which can hurt your dog and cause stress

Now, Fanny Foam™ solves this problem quickly and easily, and its proprietary formula makes cleanup a breeze.

Launching now, Fanny Foam™ is a magical spot treatment that helps gently loosen stubborn dirt, debris and dingleberries from dog's fur in just a few seconds. Simply spray on a cloth or directly onto soiled area and gently wipe away. Let air dry.

Enriched with lavender essential oils, Fanny Foam™ is gentle, effective, and suitable for all breeds of dogs. Use as a spot wash for short-haired pups and for a deeper clean on Doodles or other long-haired dogs.

Fanny Foam™ is the first of its kind on the market and is now available to dog owners at leading pet supply stores and on Amazon.

About Us

Frankie & Paisley is a family-owned pet grooming product line from Los Angeles, California. Founded by dog lovers for dog lovers, we worked with dog-loving chemists to create a line that's locally made, uses clean ingredients, and has beautiful packaging. All of our products are responsibly made in the USA. For questions or inquiries, please contact woof@frankieandpaisley.com.







