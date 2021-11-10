Grafana Labs and Microsoft partner to deliver new first party Microsoft Azure service

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs , the company behind some of the world’s most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to develop a Microsoft Azure managed service that lets customers run Grafana natively within their Azure cloud platform. This new service makes it simple for Azure customers to deploy secure and scalable Grafana instances, and connect to open-source, cloud, and third-party data sources for visualization and analysis. Customers interested in proprietary plugins will be able to easily upgrade to Grafana Enterprise.



“At Grafana Labs, we don’t believe in a ‘one size fits all’ approach to observability deployment - we want our customers to be able to deploy Grafana where it makes the most sense for their infrastructure, whether that’s on a local server or in a public cloud platform like Microsoft Azure,” said Raj Dutt, CEO and co-founder at Grafana Labs. “Through our strategic partnership with Microsoft to bring Grafana directly to the Azure cloud platform, we're giving millions of users instant access to the gold standard for monitoring and visualizing their cloud data, and the ability to upgrade at any point to integrate with even more data sources.”

Customers who choose the Microsoft Azure managed service can easily upgrade to the full Grafana Enterprise experience to maximize their existing IT infrastructure investments, with data source plugins to the most popular services in the market today, including ServiceNow, Splunk, MongoDB, New Relic, Datadog, and more. Customers also have access to customized training sessions, professional services, and enterprise-level customer support.

“Grafana Labs develops some of the most adopted monitoring and visualization tools in the market today, and we’re looking forward to combining the power of Grafana with the scale of Microsoft Azure,” said Scott Hunter, VP Director of Program Management at Microsoft. “This partnership provides a new option to run Grafana as a managed service for Azure and Grafana Labs customers and helps support the entire open-source community.”

To join the preview of the Microsoft Azure managed service, sign up at https://aka.ms/grafana/sign-up .

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are more than 1,500 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 800,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki) and tracing (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, GIC, Sequoia Capital, and Coatue. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Jensen, PR for Grafana Labs

dan.jensen@grafana.com



