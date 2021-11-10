Nextbite Teams Up With Foodie-Favorite ‘Wichcraft and Tom Colicchio for Delivery-Only Sandwiches Through Its Partners Nationwide

DENVER and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants, today announced a partnership with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio with plans for a ‘Wichcraft virtual restaurant menu to launch in the first quarter of 2022. With the partnership, Nextbite will offer ‘Wichcraft sandwiches and more for delivery through its network of thousands of restaurant partners. Nextbite is the only virtual restaurant company that combines restaurant and technology expertise to help existing restaurants successfully leverage their kitchen capacity to grow delivery revenue.



“Nextbite, with its unwavering focus on quality food and menus, is the ideal partner to help us expand the reach for our signature ‘Wichcraft sandwiches,” said Tom Colicchio, cofounder of ‘Wichcraft. “With its deep restaurant roots, Nextbite shares our passion for restaurants and truly cares about helping operators to be successful today and in the future.”

Chefs Tom Colicchio and Sisha Ortuzar opened the first ‘Wichcraft in 2003 in New York City, crafting a menu using sustainable proteins, house-made condiments, balanced flavor combinations, seasonal produce and artisan bread. Their mission has been to elevate the sandwich from a humble hand-held meal to a premium experience. A sandwich, done right, is the perfect composition of fresh ingredients layered with bold but balanced flavors. With this in mind, ‘Wichcraft has been committed to serving carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared, clean food because healthy and sustainable not only tastes and feels better, it is better. Colicchio and his team continually strive to make gourmet accessible and portable.

“This iconic sandwich brand, created by one of my culinary heros Tom Colicchio, is an exciting addition to our portfolio,” said Alex Canter, CEO and cofounder of Nextbite. “From our first virtual restaurant brand, Grilled Cheese Society, to today’s 17 menu offerings, we are continually innovating with delicious food favorites in new categories that extend our leadership in the virtual restaurant industry.”

Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands . Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution seamlessly connects its restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands . Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter.

