Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX 9 November 2021

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA’s private placement on 9 November 2021 of 89,777,824 shares at NOK 2.85 per share. Allocation has been communicated to investors today,

IDEX discloses transactions by the following primary insiders in IDEX shares, ISIN NO0003070609: Primary insiders were allocated, and have thus subscribed for, the following number of shares.

- Board member Annika Olsson: 52,631 shares at NOK 2.85 per share.

- CEO Vince Graziani: 149,473 shares at NOK 2.85 per share.

- CFO Jamie Simms: 1,494,736 shares at NOK 2.85 per share.

- CCO Catharina Eklof: 89,684 shares at NOK 2.85 per share.

