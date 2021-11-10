Allworth Partners with Arizona’s RG Capital

Folsom, California, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, ranked as one of the top 25 RIAs in America[1], has reached an agreement with RG Capital of Scottsdale, Arizona. The deal with RG Capital represents Allworth’s second partnership in the Greater Phoenix-Scottsdale area in less than two weeks.

Founded in 2005, RG Capital specializes in providing comprehensive fiduciary retirement planning and client-focused investment management advice primarily for dental professionals. The firm has grown under the leadership of owner and President, Kelly Richards, to over $176 million in assets under management and serves approximately 300 clients.

Said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson: “Kelly Richards and his team are client-focused professionals who have created a terrific company culture, and that is a major reason why we are so excited to partner with his organization. His focus on the dental profession was appealing to us, as we have been niche market focused for nearly 30 years and we think we can learn a great deal from each other.”

“Scott Hanson and Pat McClain are pioneers in our industry, and they laid out a clear and forward-thinking vision for the future of my team, our clients, and for myself,” said Kelly Richards. “At a certain point, you realize there are only so many hours in a day, and that you can’t scale the firm the way you’d like to on your own. Joining forces with Allworth not only creates more opportunity for my staff, but it also means we will soon be able to offer additional financial services such as estate and tax planning to our clients.”

Allworth Financial, with more than $14 billion in AUM, and offices in every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. The firm was again awarded the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence award for both client and employee satisfaction in 2021, which ranks it among the most-admired advisory brands in America.

“The advisory sector is consolidating and RIAs such as RG Capital that are well-run and have loyal clients are in high demand,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. “When you consider that we wanted to expand on our existing presence in the region, and you add to that the fact that the Scottsdale-Phoenix area is such a large and attractive market for our client demographic, it was an easy decision to make.”

About Allworth Financial

