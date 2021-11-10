U.S. Behavioral Health Market Size to Worth Around US$ 132.4 Bn by 2027

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on titled, “U.S. Behavioral Health Market by Service, Disorder and End User: US Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027” the penetration of digital technologies such as telehealth and increased funding to address mental health issues had propelled the market for Behavioral Health in the US.



Mental health is a vitalpart of a person's total health. People usually think a “healthy individual” as someone free of medical diseases; however, a perfectly healthy person is someone who is in a state of complete bodily, mental, and social well-being. A wide range of social, biological, and psychological elements all have a role in determining an individual's mental health. External variables, such as stress, socioeconomic situations, prejudice, and violence, are frequently a component of the equation. Individuals with good mental health are more likely to be able to work efficiently, cope with the regular demands of daily life, and contribute to their families and communities.

Mental disorders, on the other hand, are frequently described as conditions that affect a person's behavior, mood, as well as how they feel, think or react. Anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders, drug abuse disorders, depression or bipolar disorders that affect an individual's mood, trauma-related disorders, personality disorders, and eating disorders are all common mental illnesses with a wide range of severity. The COVID -19 pandemic along with the subsequent economic recessions have adversely impacted many people’s mental health and initiated new barriers for people who were previously suffering from substance use disorders and other mental ailments.

COVID-19 Pandemic has resulted to National Mental Health Catastrophe in the U.S. and has Opened New Avenues for Innovative Technologies in Behavioral Health Market.

Home-based treatment services

Instead of being held in an office, home-based therapy takes place in the house of the individual receiving treatment. People who have trouble going to private practices or mental health facilities may benefit from it. Money concerns, age, chronic medical issues, agoraphobia, and responsibilities at home or work are all factors that may prevent someone from seeking treatment.

Many home-based rehabilitation programs are available through community health groups and child protective agencies. Whether or not access to care is a concern, private practice therapists may offer in-home sessions if it appears to be the most helpful method of treatment.

Home-based treatment can be provided by psychologists, psychiatrists, marriage and family therapists, counselors, social workers, and other mental health experts. In a session, a variety of approaches may be used. Individual treatment, couples’ therapy, play therapy, and family therapy are some of the options.

US Behavioral Health Market Share, By Service, 2020 (%)

Service Segment 2020 (%) Home-Based Treatment Services 15.3 % Outpatient counseling 35.1 % Emergency mental health services 8.6 % Inpatient hospital treatment 22 % Intensive care management 19 %

Outpatient counseling

Outpatient mental health treatments can include one or more mental health therapies that do not require a lengthy stay in an institution. Patients who receive treatment in outpatient care learn to cope with pressures and regulate their mental health. Counseling, group therapy, medical consultations, and psychiatry are examples of these services. Short-term counseling to long-term care regimens that include therapy and/or medication is all options for treatment.

Outpatient care is the most popular treatment for many mental health issues since it is less expensive, more flexible with patients' requirements and schedules, and has a broader provider pool. Outpatient treatment should be used only when continuous support is not required and it is healthier for the patient to remain in their natural surroundings to face stressors and learn to manage with expert assistance. For people suffering from eating disorders, depression, or anxiety, this is frequently the best course of action.

Emergency mental health services

A mental health crisis occurs when a person's thoughts, emotions, and behaviors put them in danger of injuring themselves or others, or when they are unable to care for themselves or obtain food, clothing, or shelter. Acute conditions that could soon worsen into dangerousness or inability to care for oneself are also included in crises, even if they are not currently a concern. A mental health crisis can occur anywhere—in public, at home or work, or in a variety of clinical settings.

Emergency mental health services are an important aspect of a mental health hospital. Patients who are addicted to alcohol or drugs, schizophrenic, depressed, or suffer from panic attacks as a result of anxiety are frequently dealt with by family and caregivers. Several hospitals have hotlines as part of emergency mental health services.

US Behavioral Health Pre-COVID-19 Market Size and Estimations, By Service, 2016-2020 (USD Billion)

Service Segment 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Home-Based Treatment Services 9.06 9.06 10.89 11.87 13.86 Outpatient counseling 25.76 27.07 28.35 29.62 31.72 Emergency mental health services 6.42 6.73 7.04 7.34 7.64 Inpatient hospital treatment 16.29 17.13 17.97 18.80 19.61 Intensive care management 13.86 14.59 15.32 16.04 16.75 Total 71.39 75.48 79.57 83.66 87.75

Inpatient hospital treatment

Inpatient treatment is the most severe form of treatment for those with mental illnesses and addictions. It provides 24-hour care in a safe and secure environment, making it ideal for patients who require constant monitoring due to serious mental health or substance misuse concerns. Understanding the indicators of psychiatric disease, fast stabilization, devising methods to avoid re-hospitalization, and discharge planning are all priorities in the inpatient setting. Patients in inpatient treatment programs can work on regaining life skills without being exposed to negative influences that encourage them to continue their harmful behavior.

Acute inpatient care is still an important part of current mental health care. Despite their necessity, mental inpatient hospitals are still frequently perceived as terrifying environments, with overworked staff unable to deliver therapeutic care in an unpleasant physical environment.

Intensive care management

Intensive care management (ICM) is a community-based package of care aimed at providing long-term care for severely mentally ill patients who do not require emergency admission. ICM arose from two initial community-based care models, Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) and Case Management (CM), with ICM emphasizing the significance of a small caseload (less than 20) and high-intensity input.

Telehealth has been penetrating the ICM market segment gradually over the past few years. For instance, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) with facilities in Tulsa and the rural areas of Muskogee, McAlester, Vinita, and Idabel, serves nearly 47,000 veterans in a 25-county region. Rural veterans in the intensive care unit (ICU) and emergency department will now have access to 24/7 remote patient monitoring thanks to a partnership between EOVAHCS and the Cincinnati VA Medical Center's Tele-ICU Monitoring Center.

Teleconferencing equipment is available in twelve ICU rooms and three emergency department rooms at EOVAHCS. EOVAHCS also features two portable units that can be used to connect from any room in the institution. This device allows critical care nurses to communicate with providers and other critical care nurses at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. Providers and nursing staff can use teleconferencing to retrieve patients' bedside data, videoconference with patients, conduct consultations, and communicate with clinical professionals in the event of a medical emergency.

When a tele-ICU clinician or nurse enters a room virtually, the camera rotates to face the patient, allowing the provider and patient to converse. When the teleconference session is over, the camera goes off. Video is not recorded by the cameras.

Tele-ICU clinicians completed 11,058 video examinations on ICU patients at EOVAHCS from October 2019 to April 2021. This resulted in an additional 17,578 hours of assessment time by an Intensivist or a Certified Critical Care RN. This improves the quality of care delivered by bedside employees and adds another layer of support.

The emergency department (ED) has had difficulty using remote patient monitoring since the critical patient is not in a room equipped with the equipment. Staff members frequently use tele-ICU to report on patients who will be admitted to the ICU.

Due to camera failure, the tele-ICU team has been unable to visit patients due to technological issues. To address this, the facility's patient monitoring system in the ICU and ED has been modified.

Large proportion of young adults reported with a number of pandemic-related consequences resulting into poor mental health.

Young adults of age amongst 18-24 have predominated the share with the symptoms of depressive disorder and anxiety to 56% as reported in December 2020 in comparison to other older adults. An earlier study conducted in June 2020 found comparable results for young adults whencompared to all individuals.Many young adults have experienced heightened worry, depression, sleep disturbances, andsuicidal thoughts as a result of the pandemic. They've also dealt with a slew of pandemic-relatedconsequences, including university closures, shifts to remote work, and loss of income or job, all of which might wreak havoc on their mental health. In comparison to older persons, a high number of young adults (ages 18-24) had reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder throughout the pandemic – 56% as of December 2020 – according to a KFF study of the Household Pulse Survey

Adults with symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder all over Pandemic, By Age (%)

The poll also discovered that substance abuse and suicidal ideationare more prevalent among young adults, with 25% stating that they began or escalated substance abuse during the pandemic (compared to 13% of all adults) and 26% having serious thoughts of suicide (compared to 11% of all adults). Young adults were already at high risk of poor mental health and substance use disorder before the coronavirus pandemic.

An array of innovative digital technologies have transformed the behavioral health ecosystem

Virtual mental health consulting through novel digital technologies turned out to be a boon to behavioral health market in the United States. The enormous and sudden challenges in the year 2020 has fueled the pace of behavioral health market and propelled the industry participants for the future new entrants as well as disruptors to take advantage of the trend, consumerism, technology for managing data and other scientific insights. The disruption factors of the pandemic and others stigma associated with ithad significantly contributed for the change in market by developing business models as well as solutions that hadradically transformed as well as amend behavioral health challenges to greater extent.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE STUDY

The home-based treatment service is estimated to grow at the remarkable rate during the study period.

Outpatient counseling accounted for the largest share in 2020 exhibiting one third of the total market share.

Anxiety & depression disorder dominated the market, accounting for maximum share in 2020, and is expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period.

The substance abuse disorder segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Outpatient clinics of end user segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 and are anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Whereas, homecare setting is growing at the fastest rate from 2021 to 2027.





Market Competitiveness and Business Outlook

The US behavioral health market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of pan-US network providers as well as single units of mental health hospitals and clinics; and non-profit organizations. The increasing prevalence of mental disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, as well a substance abuse, especially over the last year due to the pandemic, is driving the market growth. However, decreasing the footfall of patients in hospitals due to greater emphasis on COVID cases has resulted in mental health treatment taking a backseat. These limitations have resulted in paving the way for telehealth solutions including phone/video consultations, apps for accessing doctor/pharmacy/patient information, and texting, among others. Over the next few years, the US behavioral market is expected to be characterized by the entry of several start-ups bringing in new tech to the market.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Acadia Healthcare, Promises Behavioral Health (Elements Behavioral Health), Epic Health Services (Aveanna Healthcare), Universal Health Services, Behavioral Health Group, Inc., IBH Population Health Solutions, CuraLinc Healthcare, North Range Behavioral Health, Ardent Health Services and CRC Health Group. The other players operating in the value chain are Lyra Health, Pear Therapeutics, Ginger, Neuronetics, Modern Health and Quartet Health.

Market Segmentation

By Service

Home-Based Treatment Services

Outpatient counseling

Emergency mental health services

Inpatient hospital treatment

Intensive care management





By Disorder

Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Depression

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Eating Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder

Others





By End User

Outpatient Clinics

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Setting

